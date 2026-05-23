Seattle Torrent and Head Coach Steve O'Rourke Part Ways

Published on May 22, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE, WA - Meghan Turner, Seattle Torrent General Manager, today announced the team and Head Coach Steve O'Rourke have parted ways.

"We are grateful to Steve for his contributions to the Seattle Torrent during our inaugural season. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future," said Turner.

The Torrent will begin the search for their next Head Coach immediately.

Seattle finished its inaugural season in eighth place in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) standings with 31 points and an overall record of 8-1-5-16.







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