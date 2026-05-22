Meghan Duggan Named General Manager of PWHL Hamilton

Published on May 22, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

PWHL Hamilton News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced the appointment of Meghan Duggan to the position of General Manager for PWHL Hamilton. A skilled executive and one of the most decorated players in U.S. Women's National Hockey Team history, Duggan joins PWHL Hamilton after five years with the New Jersey Devils, most recently as Director of Player Development, while also holding roles with the PWHL as a Special Consultant to Hockey Operations and member of the league's Player Safety Committee.

"Meghan has been an effective leader at every stage of her career, and she is a rising star in the front office ranks," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. "Meghan's long list of on-ice achievements, coupled with her extensive background in development and community-building, make her a seamless fit to guide PWHL Hamilton into its first season."

Duggan has worked with the PWHL since 2024, including coaching Team Kloss during the league's 3-on-3 Showcase at NHL All-Star Weekend festivities in Toronto in February 2024. Her involvement with the PWHL was a natural continuation of a journey that began in 2019, when she helped found the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA), the organization whose advocacy gave rise to today's league. A native of Danvers, MA, Duggan completed her prior PWHL responsibilities while working for the Devils. She began her career in New Jersey in May 2021 as Manager, Player Development before ascending to Director of Player Development in May 2022.

"I'm incredibly honored and energized to join PWHL Hamilton as General Manager," said Duggan. "This league represents the future of women's professional sports and the opportunity to help build a team, culture, and identity from the ground up is a privilege. I've always believed winning cultures are developed through a commitment to strong relationships, trust, accountability, and consistent daily habits, and these principles will guide everything we do. Hamilton is a passionate sports city with a rich hockey tradition, and my goal is to create an environment where players can thrive and compete for a championship. I'm grateful to the PWHL for their trust in me to lead this expansion team and I'm eager to get to work!"

Duggan has previously served on the USA Hockey Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and Women's Advisory Committee. She was part of the inaugural group that was named to the NHL's Player Inclusion Committee and has held various roles with the Women's Sports Foundation. A longtime mentor and motivational speaker, Duggan has used her platform to focus on gender equality, diversity & inclusion, leadership, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and teamwork.

Across a 14-year career with Team USA, Duggan became one of the most prolific members in the team's storied history. She won eleven medals at three Winter Olympics (one gold, two silver) and eight IIHF Women's World Championships (seven gold, one silver). Duggan capped off her National Team career as captain of the gold medal-winning squad at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. At the University of Wisconsin, Duggan led the Badgers to three National Championships and won the 2011 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, later being inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame.

Duggan will be tasked with building a hockey operations staff and leading the roster building process for PWHL Hamilton's inaugural 2026-27 season, including the 2026 PWHL Draft on June 17 in Detroit. All phases of the comprehensive roster building process will be finalized and announced by the league in the coming weeks.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2026

Meghan Duggan Named General Manager of PWHL Hamilton - PWHL Hamilton

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