Torrent Sign Bryant and Zumwinkle to 10-Day Contracts

Published on April 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Torrent announced today that forward Brooke Bryant and defender Emily Zumwinkle have been activated from the team's Reserve Player list and signed to 10-day contracts, giving the team depth for its three remaining games in the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) regular season.

Bryant has already appeared in 23 games for Seattle, recording one assist, since signing with the team out of training camp. The 26-year-old from Linden, CA spent the first two PWHL seasons with the Minnesota Frost where she won back-to-back Walter Cup Championships.

Zumwinkle is being activated for the first time after spending the duration of the season as a reserve. The 22-year-old from Excelsior, MN played three seasons at the University of Minnesota and one at Ohio State University, alongside Torrent rookie forward Jenna Buglioni. In three seasons with the Gophers, she recorded 20 points in 116 games, with a career-high three assists in a sophomore-year game against New Hampshire, including the secondary assist on her sister Grace Zumwinkle's 100th career goal. In 40 games with the Buckeyes, Zumwinkle tallied two goals and seven assists with a plus/minus rating of +17.

After a road loss to the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Tuesday, the Torrent were eliminated from playoff contention and are the first team to activate the PWHL's 'Gold Plan'. Through this innovative initiative, points in all remaining games will be considered 'draft order points' whereby the non-playoff team that earns the most points in games played post-elimination will earn the first overall pick in the 2026 PWHL Entry Draft.

The Torrent return to Climate Pledge Arena Saturday afternoon to face the Goldeneyes at home for the first time in PWHL history. Puck drop is 2 p.m. PT.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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