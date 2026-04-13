Seattle Torrent Announce April 25 Home Game to Start at 7 p.m. Pt

Published on April 13, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Torrent today announced the team's final regular season home game at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, April 25, 2026, will start at 7 p.m. PT against the visiting Montréal Victoire. The start time was previously unconfirmed and listed as TBD on the schedule.

The game will be the second time the Torrent host the Victoire at Climate Pledge Arena, following a 2-1 win on Dec. 23. It will also be the team's first Pride Celebration Unity Game presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in Seattle through community partner spotlights, special in-game activations, and Pride-themed fan engagement opportunities. Click here for tickets.

The game will be available live on FOX 13+ and streamed on the league's YouTube channel and at thepwhl.com, and live for Canadian viewers on TSN and RDS.

The Torrent will play the Vancouver Goldeneyes at Pacific Coliseum on Tuesday, April 14 before returning to Climate Pledge Arena for three remaining home games on April 18, 22, and 25.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

Seattle Torrent Announce April 25 Home Game to Start at 7 p.m. Pt - Seattle Torrent

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.