Boston Fleet Announce April 25 Home Game to Start at 12 p.m. ET

Published on April 13, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that the team's final home game of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season at the Tsongas Center on Saturday, Apr. 25 will start at 12 p.m. ET. The start time for the matchup against the New York Sirens was previously unconfirmed and listed as TBD on the schedule.

This marks the second time the Fleet will host the Sirens at the Tsongas Center this season, following a 4-3 shootout victory on Jan. 28 as part of the team's Olympic Send-Off. The regular-season finale will also serve as the Fleet's Fan Appreciation Game, highlighted by an exclusive Barbie™ x Fleet Belt Bag giveaway for the first 3,000 fans, while quantities last.

The game will be available live in U.S. markets on NESN+ and MSG, streamed on the league's YouTube channel and at thepwhl.com and live for Canadian viewers on TSN.

For more information on Single-Game Tickets, Season Ticket Memberships, Mini-Packs and more, visit the Fleet's website. Sign up for the Boston Fleet newsletter, The Signal, here to make sure you don't miss a moment.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

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