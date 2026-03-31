Fleet Sign Olympian Noemi Neubauerová to Reserve Player Contract

Published on March 31, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that forward Noemi Neubauerová has been signed to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Reserve Player contract ahead of Tuesday's PWHL roster freeze.

The native of Prague, Czechia, is a veteran with the Czech national team and a two-time Olympian (2022, 2026), both alongside Fleet defender Daniela Pejšová. Neubauerová was also named to eight World Championship rosters (2021-26, 2019, 2016) in addition to three U18 teams (2015-17). Etching her name in history, Neubauerová helped the team earn its first-ever medals, taking home bronze in 2022 and 2023.

The 26-year-old forward spent the 2024-25 season with the Toronto Sceptres, appearing in 20 regular-season games after being selected in the fifth round of the PWHL Draft. She joins the Fleet after a 33-point campaign (18G, 15A) in 26 games with Eissportverein Zug in Switzerland's SWHL A in 2025-26. During the 2023-24 season, Neubauerová competed with Brynäs IF of Sweden's SDHL, tallying 19 points (13G, 6A) in 36 games. She played four years collegiately at Colgate University (2018-22) and is no stranger to New England completing a fifth year at Providence College (2022-23).

The Fleet return to action for the team's last stop of the PWHL Takeover Tour in Edmonton on Apr. 5 against the Vancouver Goldeneyes at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets for remaining Fleet home games are available for purchase here. Want priority access and the latest updates? Sign up for the Boston Fleet newsletter, The Signal, here to make sure you don't miss a moment.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

Fleet Sign Olympian Noemi Neubauerová to Reserve Player Contract - Boston Fleet

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