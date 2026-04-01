Sirens Announce Roster Moves Before Deadline

Published on March 31, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens announced a series of roster moves ahead of today's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) roster freeze. Rookie forward Kristýna Kaltounková has been placed on long-term injured reserve, rookie defender Nicole Vallario has been signed to a PWHL Standard Player Agreement, and forwards Sarah Bujold and Kira Juodikis have signed Reserve Player contracts.

Kaltounková has missed the last two Sirens games with a lower-body injury, and her LTIR designation is retroactive to Mar. 24. Her 11 goals rank third in the PWHL, and her 12 points are fourth among rookies across 21 games since her first overall selection in last June's draft.

Vallario has been activated from the team's Reserve Player list for the third time this season and has contributed a goal and an assist in four appearances. The 24-year-old graduate of the University of St. Thomas is a two-time Olympian and won bronze representing Switzerland at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Bujold returns to the PWHL following two seasons in the SDHL with Luleå HF, most recently scoring 10 goals and 21 points in 33 games during the 2025-26 campaign. The 30-year-old from Riverview, New Brunswick, spent the PWHL's inaugural season with Montréal and scored three goals and four points in 21 games.

Juodikis competed for a roster spot at Sirens training camp in November, then spent the duration of the 2025-26 season in Switzerland's SWHL A where she compiled 13 goals and 20 points in 24 games with the ZSC Lions Frauen. The 22-year-old from LaSalle, Ontario, previously played four NCAA seasons with the University of New Hampshire, recording 56 goals and 93 points in 134 career games.

The Sirens return home to face the Minnesota Frost at Prudential Center on Wednesday with puck drop slated for 7 p.m. ET, followed by the highly anticipated and historic Madison Square Garden debut on Saturday against the Seattle Torrent at 8 p.m. ET.







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