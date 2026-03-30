New York Sirens Complete Trade, Welcome Forward Denisa Křížová in Exchange for Jincy Roese

Published on March 30, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens have acquired forward Denisa Křížová from Minnesota in exchange for defender Jincy Roese ahead of the 202526 PWHL trade deadline.

Křížová joins New York from Minnesota, where she has played in 77 regular-season games since the league's inception and in 18 playoff games as part of the Frost's back-to-back Walter Cup titles. The 31-year-old was selected in the 2025 Expansion Draft by the Vancouver Goldeneyes but was re-acquired by the Frost prior to the 2025-26 season in exchange for forward Anna Segedi. The Czech forward has amassed 20 points (8G, 12A) in her PWHL career, including five points (1G, 4A) in 23 games this season, and added two goals in 18 playoff appearances. Křížová recently represented Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, her second Olympic Winter Games, appearing in all five games as an alternate captain. The forward, who has also appeared in nine IIHF Women's World Championships, is signed through the 2025-26 PWHL season.

"Having the benefit of a healthy defensive group gives us the flexibility to address a need up front due to injuries in our lineup," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "We thank Jincy for her contributions to our organization and wish her the very best moving forward with Minnesota. In return, adding Denisa Křížová allows us to strengthen our offensive group at an important time. She brings experience, composure, and leadership, along with a style of play that fits well with the identity we're building with the Sirens."

The Sirens signed Jincy Roese to a one-year contract during the 2025 offseason. The 28-year-old defender appeared in 22 games and recorded six assists for six points on the year.

The Frost and Sirens will meet twice more this season, beginning Wednesday at Prudential Center at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets are available.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

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