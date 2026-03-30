Minnesota Frost Acquire Defender Roese from New York

Published on March 30, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today that the team has acquired defender Jincy Roese from the New York Sirens in exchange for forward Denisa Křížová, ahead of the 2025-26 PWHL trade deadline.

Roese (ROHZ) joins Minnesota from New York, where she signed a one-year deal prior to the 2025-26 season. In 22 games this season, the 28-year-old from O'Fallon, Missouri, has recorded six assists, ranking third on the team in scoring from the blueline. The defender spent her first two PWHL seasons as an alternate captain with the Ottawa Charge, totaling 19 points (3G, 16A) in 51 regular-season games, leading Charge rearguards during the 2024-25 season. In 73 career regular-season games, Roese has accumulated 25 points (3G, 22A). The defender competed in one game with the Charge in the 2025 Walter Cup Finals against the Frost but was limited throughout the postseason due to injury. She represented the United States internationally at the 2022 Olympic Games as well as the 2021 and 2022 IIHF Women's World Championships, winning silver medals at all three competitions.

"Jincy has proven to be a powerful defender through her tenure in the league and has a skillset we're enthusiastic to add to our blue line," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "Across her three seasons, she has proven to be very impactful in different systems, and we look forward to what she will add to our team. Denisa provided a truly positive presence on and off the ice and was a valuable asset in both Walter Cup championships. We are beyond thankful for how she showed up every single day for us, and we wish her nothing but the best in New York."

Křížová played in 77 regular-season games and 18 playoff games as part of the Frost's back-to-back Walter Cup titles. The Czech forward has amassed 20 points (8G, 12A) in her PWHL career, including five points (1G, 4A) in 23 games this season, and added two goals in 18 playoff appearances. Křížová recently represented Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, appearing in all five games as an alternate captain.

The Frost will take on the Sirens twice more before the season's end, beginning in New York on Wednesday, April 1 at Prudential Center, with puck drop set for 6 p.m. CT.







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