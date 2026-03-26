Frost Sign Forward Sam Cogan to a Reserve Player Contract

Published on March 26, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today that forward Sam Cogan has been signed to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Reserve Player contract.

Cogan joins the Frost after competing overseas with SDE HF in Sweden, scoring 16 goals and 23 assists in 33 regular-season games. Her 39 points tied for fifth in SDHL scoring, adding six points in eight playoff contests. The 28-year-old from Ottawa, ON, also spent parts of two PWHL seasons with the Toronto Sceptres, most recently as a reserve in the first half of the 2024-25 campaign, and scored two goals in 23 games during the PWHL's inaugural season. She capped her four-year collegiate tenure at the University of Wisconsin with a National Championship in 2019.

The Frost continue a two-game homestand at Grand Casino Arena on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Boston Fleet at 3 p.m. CT. Click here for more information and for tickets.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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