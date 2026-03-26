Seattle Offense Comes Alive in 4-1 over New York as PWHL Surpasses 2 Million Fans in Chicago

Published on March 26, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







ROSEMONT, IL - The Seattle Torrent scored three goals in the first period on their way to a 4-1 victory over the New York Sirens in a historic night at Allstate Arena Wednesday, with all-time PWHL attendance surpassing the 2 million milestone. An energetic crowd of 10,006 were in the house for the league's second visit of the season to the Chicago market in the 13th leg of the 16-game 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour™. Seattle snapped a four-game losing streak with eight points from its top line of Alex Carpenter, Theresa Schafzahl and Danielle Serdachny. Corinne Schroeder was also spectacular in goal with 29 saves, earning her fourth win of the season in her first appearance against her former team. Schafzahl opened the scoring with her first goal as a member of the Torrent with a wraparound at 10:33, then Serdachny made it 2-0 with her fourth of the year, pouncing on a loose puck in the slot at 14:25. Cayla Barnes made it 3-0 with her first goal of the season, burying a backdoor pass on the power play at 19:34. After a scoreless second period, the Sirens got on the board at 5:48 of the final frame with a hardnosed effort by Sarah Fillier, jamming in her own rebound to cut the deficit to 3-1. The Torrent restored their three-goal lead with a shot from Carpenter on the rush at 9:48. Kayle Osborne, who played alongside Schroeder as a rookie last season, couldn't top her former teammate with a 16-save effort in defeat. New York's next opportunity to chase down a playoff spot comes Saturday in Takeover Tour action against Montréal in Detroit, sitting three points behind fifth-place Ottawa and four points behind fourth-place Toronto. Seattle is now within two points of seventh-place Vancouver as they return home for a Sunday night matchup with Ottawa.

QUOTES

Seattle Head Coach Steve O'Rouke on the Torrent's first period momentum: "Well, this is a tough league and scoring first is a real benefit and that's what got us going there. We had a really nice first period, (Corinne) Schroeder played really well for us all night long, and just getting that lead, scoring on the power play and pushing that lead and extending it felt good. We've had a tough time scoring first and it gives you a little bit of confidence as you go through the night and (Cayla) Barnes getting a goal was a long time coming and I'm just happy for her."

Torrent defender Cayla Barnes on her first Torrent goal: "It's been a long time coming, would have probably liked to get one earlier on, but it came at a good time. We were up 2-0 and to put a team down 3-0 in the first is really big for momentum. I'm just happy we got the score on the power play, everyone made a really good play, I had an easy back door tap in, so it was exciting."

New York Head Coach Greg Fargo on the crowd in Chicago: "It was a lively crowd tonight. You could hear them at different stoppages, chanting 'We want a team' and singing along. It felt like another great Takeover Tour event, with fans cheering for both teams and reacting to big moments and plays. These games are great, and Chicago has proven to be a strong hockey city and sports town that the PWHL would be lucky to call home if that's the direction they choose. There's a great fan base here, and they showed up tonight."

Sirens forward Paetyn Levis on if the team has it in them this season to get into the playoffs: "We've proven to be a strong team. We need to bear down on our chances and be harder to play against in front of our net. We've been giving up early, easy goals and then spending the rest of the game climbing back, which is difficult to sustain. We need to focus on defensive details and be much harder to play against so teams don't want to face us."

NOTABLES

PWHL all-time attendance now stands at 2,001,975 through 275 games, including playoffs, since the league launched on Jan. 1, 2024. The total includes 780,990 fans in 88 games this season, 737,455 fans in 102 total games played in 2024-25, and 483,530 fans in 85 total games in the inaugural season. The two Takeover Tour games at Allstate Arena this season contributed 17,244 to the league's milestone, including 10,006 fans tonight and 7,238 fans on Dec. 21.

Seattle won for just the second time away from Climate Pledge Arena, previously earning a 3-2 shootout win over Toronto in a Takeover Tour game played in Hamilton, ON, on Jan. 3. The Torrent finish the Takeover Tour portion of their schedule with a 1-1-0-2 record.

New York has lost five straight road games since earning a 2-0 shutout in Toronto on Jan. 6. Their Takeover Tour record this season now stands at 2-0-0-2 with a fifth and final neutral-site game against Montréal on Saturday in Detroit, MI.

The Torrent finished a season long five-game, 18-day road trip by scoring twice as many goals tonight as they did in the last four games.

Seattle's three goals in the first period were the most the team has scored in any period in team history after entering the game with the fewest first period goals in the PWHL with 10, and only five games with the opening goal.

New York has allowed the most first period goals in the PWHL, now with 26 against.

The Sirens have allowed 20 or fewer shots four times this season and have lost three of those games, including two to the Torrent (also Dec. 3).

Theresa Schafzahl recorded her first career multi-point performance and has four points in three games with Seattle since being acquired in a trade from Boston on Mar. 16. The Austrian forward is now up to 21 career points with three goals in each of her first three seasons and a career-high 10 points so far in 22 games in 2025-26.

Danielle Serdachny recorded her first career three-point performance and has six points (2G, 4A) in her last six games since Mar. 11. The Torrent forward has now doubled her rookie goal total and also set a new career-high for points in a season tonight with 11 (4G, 7A) in 22 games, three more than she had in 30 games with the Charge.

Alex Carpenter picked up her ninth goal and seventh assist for her fourth multi-point game of the season. The Torrent and Team USA alternate captain is now tied for the team lead in scoring, also becoming just the seventh player in league history to record 15 or more points in each of the league's first three seasons and ranks third all-time with 59 points in 72 games.

Cayla Barnes became the first Seattle defender to score a power play goal, also the first goal she's ever scored on the player advantage. The Olympic gold medalist found the back of the net in her 22nd game as a member of the Torrent and is up to three points this season after setting a PWHL record for scoring among rookie defenders with 13 points during the 2024-25 campaign with the Victoire.

Corinne Schroeder made her first start of the season series for Seattle, facing a New York team she played 35 games for in the league's first two seasons. Winner of both Torrent games away from home this season, her 29 saves tonight yielded her best save percentage of the campaign (.967), allowing one goal for the second time in 12 starts.

Sarah Fillier has goals in consecutive games for the first time this season and seven points (4G, 3A) in her last seven games since Jan. 28, her last before representing Canada at the Olympics. Her 16 points in 21 games leads the Sirens and is tied for ninth in the PWHL, while climbing up to 45 career points, which is tied for 15th all-time.

Casey O'Brien picked up her 10th assist of the season, becoming just the third rookie to reach double digits in the category. The Sirens third overall pick continues to lead all rookies with 15 points in 20 games, returning to the lineup tonight after a two-game absence with an upper-body injury.

Julia Gosling snapped a season-high five-game pointless drought with her team leading 10th assist and 16th point in 22 games. Four of the Torrent forward's 10 helpers have been recorded on the power play, second-most on the team and tied for third in the PWHL.

Aneta Tejralová got on the scoresheet for the first time in five games, climbing into a tie for the Torrent lead in points among defenders with her fourth assist and fifth point in 15 games this season.

Kayle Osborne made her league leading 21st start of the season and third against Seattle. The sophomore netminder has surrendered four goals in each of her last three games and is nine saves away from becoming the third goaltender to reach 500 saves this season.

Anne Cherkowski tied Fillier and Gosling with a game-high five shots on goal and ranks third among rookies with 52 shots on goal this season.

Lyndie Lobdell, from Aurora, IL, played before hometown friends and family for the first time, with the rookie defender logging 8:37 in time on ice and representing the Torrent in the ceremonial faceoff.

Gabrielle David made her Torrent debut tonight, playing 15:24 on the team's second line. Signed by the team on Sunday after playing in the SDHL this season, it was the forward's first PWHL game since Feb. 25, 2025, with Montréal.

Clair DeGeorge made her Sirens debut tonight, playing 11:42 on the team's third line. She played the first 17 games of the season with Toronto before signing with New York on Mar. 18.

New York rookies Kristýna Kaltounková (day-to day) and Maddi Wheeler (family matter) were scratched from the lineup tonight, each missing the first games of their PWHL careers.

THREE STARS

1. Theresa Schafzahl (SEA) 1G, 2A

2. Danielle Serdachny (SEA) 1G, 2A

3. Cayla Barnes (SEA) 1G

STANDINGS

New York: 27 PTS (8-0-3-11) - 6th Place

Seattle: 22 PTS (6-1-2-13) - 8th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

New York: Saturday, Mar. 28 vs. Montréal (in Detroit) at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Seattle: Sunday, Mar. 29 vs. Ottawa at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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