Torrent Place Grant-Mentis on LTIR, Sign Gabrielle David

Published on March 22, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Torrent announced today that forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and forward Gabrielle David, who recently completed her SDHL season, has been signed to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement.

Grant-Mentis' LTIR designation is retroactive to Mar. 13 when she sustained an upper-body injury against the Minnesota Frost. In 18 regular season games with Seattle, the 27-year-old from Brampton, ON contributed two goals and three assists, including her first-ever shorthanded 'jailbreak goal' against the Boston Fleet at Climate Pledge Arena on Mar. 11.

David led SDE HF in scoring and tied for second in the Swedish Women's Hockey League with 42 points (19G, 23A) in 35 regular season games, then added nine points (6G, 3A) in eight playoff appearances. The 26-year-old from Drummondville, QC, joins the Torrent with previous PWHL experience, including 26 games across two seasons with the Montréal Victoire. A ninth-round pick in the inaugural PWHL Draft, David scored two goals and four assists in 23 games during the inaugural season, then spent 2024-25 primarily as a reserve and appeared in three games. During her NCAA career, she tallied 149 points (58G, 91A) in 135 games with Clarkson University.

The Torrent will travel to Rosemont, IL for their next stop on the PWHL Takeover Tour to face the New York Sirens at Allstate Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 25 at 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT.







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