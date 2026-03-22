Montréal Victoire Sign Forward Maya Labad

Published on March 22, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL - The Montréal Victoire announced on Sunday that the team has signed rookie forward Maya Labad to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement and placed veteran forward Maureen Murphy on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

Labad has been activated from the Victoire's Reserve Player list for the second time this season, previously appearing in four games with Montréal in December. She scored a goal in her first career PWHL game on Dec. 17 against the Toronto Sceptres in a Takeover Tour game in Halifax.

The 23-year-old from Mascouche was selected in the fifth round (36th overall) of the PWHL Draft last June.

Murphy suffered an upper-body injury during the Mar. 19 game against the Seattle Torrent. She had four goals and seven points in her first 20 games of the season.

The Victoire will play the first of three straight road games today in Winnipeg as part of the DoorDash PWHL Takeover Tour against the Ottawa Charge.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

Montréal Victoire Sign Forward Maya Labad - Montreal Victoire

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