Seattle Torrent Host Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration Game on April 18

Published on April 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Torrent are excited to host its first Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Celebration game on Saturday, April 18 (2 p.m. PT) at Climate Pledge Arena against the visiting Vancouver Goldeneyes.

The game will spotlight the diversity within AANHPI communities in Seattle and beyond through music, storytelling, and community engagement, while creating space to honor the deep cultural roots and ongoing impact of AANHPI leaders, artists, and organizations. The event is part of the PWHL's Unity Game series, which celebrates diverse cultures and communities and promotes a welcoming and inclusive PWHL game experience for all.

Fans can look forward to activations throughout the game experience, including:

National Anthem performed by Yanna Lanae, a Greater Seattle Business Association (GSBA) scholar, recognizing emerging talent within Seattle's AANHPI community and uplifting young voices through sport and cultural celebration.

Ceremonial puck drop by Laura Clise, Founder and CEO of Intentionalist, a platform that uplifts small businesses owned by underrepresented entrepreneurs, encouraging more intentional and community-driven spending.

Musical performance in the first intermission from Totem Star musicians, a group of young AANHPI artists led by Daniel Paak, Asian Hall of Fame Musician and Seattle-based Reggae singer.

In-game artist spotlight on Kate Saylor, the Intenionalist's featured artist in May for their "Spend it Like it Matters" Campaign, encouraging support for locally-owned AANHPI small businesses. For the campaign, Kate created an art piece that pulls from her Chinese roots, honoring a favorite Chinese idiom (l yú tiào lóng mén), meaning, "The carp jumps over the Dragon Gate," telling a story of perseverance and adversity to achieve success.

Additionally, the Torrent are proud to partner with the following community organizations for the team's AANHPI Celebration game, each of which will have an activation on the concourse offering fans the opportunity to engage, learn, and connect:

Asian Counseling and Referral Services - a social justice organization that promotes the health and well-being of AANHPI communities by providing and advocating for responsive community-based services.

Asia Pacific Cultural Center - a center in Tacoma, WA for cultural exchange, providing programs and services that promote the greater awareness, understanding, equity, and inclusion of the Asian and Pacific Islander people.

Wing Luke Pan-Asian American Museum - focuses on the culture, art, and history of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders. The Museum is a Smithsonian Institution affiliate and the only Pan-Asian Pacific American community-based museum in the United States.

Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority (SCIDpda) - preserves, promotes, and develops the Seattle Chinatown International District as a vibrant community and unique ethnic neighborhood through projects that increase economic development while promoting its rich heritage and multiethnic culture.

Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon and Lion Dance Association - Seattle's premier lion dance troupe, specializing in Hung Sing Choy Lay Fut style Kung Fu and Southern style lion dancing.







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