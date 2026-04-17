Charge Announce April 25 Home Game to Start at 2 p.m. ET

Published on April 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge today announced the team's final regular season home game at TD Place on Saturday, April 25, 2026, will start at 2 p.m. ET against the visiting Toronto Sceptres. The start time was previously unconfirmed and listed as TBD on the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) schedule.

The game will also be the team's Fan Appreciation Night presented by SharkNinja with lots of prizes and giveaways for those in attendance.

Next Saturday's game will be available live on CBC and CBC Gem for Canadian viewers and in the U.S. on the league's YouTube channel and at thepwhl.com.

The Charge are in the hunt for the league's fourth and final playoff spot with three games remaining and currently hold a two-point lead over Toronto and the New York Sirens in the standings. Tomorrow, Ottawa hosts New York for the team's Pride Celebration Unity Game presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics at 2 p.m. ET. They'll head to Boston to face the Fleet on Wednesday before returning home to take on their Ontario rivals.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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