Carla MacLeod to Step Away, Irwrin Assumes Reins

Published on April 6, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge announced today that Head Coach Carla MacLeod will be stepping away from the team for an undetermined period as she continues her treatment.

Last November, MacLeod shared that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and wanted everyone to know that she was going to be ok. She remains in good spirits and is focused on her health and recovery. The entire organization fully supports Carla and her family and asks that her privacy be respected.

During this time, Haley Irwrin will assume the role of Interim Head Coach, effective immediately. Irwin has been as assistant to MacLeod since day one and she stepped in for one game on Dec. 2 against the Minnesota Frost when MacLeod started her treatment.







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