Seattle Torrent Announce April 18 Home Game to Start at 2 p.m. PT

Published on April 6, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Torrent today announced the team's next home game at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, April 18, 2026, will start at 2 p.m. PT against the visiting Vancouver Goldeneyes. The start time was previously unconfirmed and listed as TBD on the schedule.

The game will be the first time the Torrent host the Goldeneyes at Climate Pledge Arena in a battle between the PWHL's two West Coast expansion teams. It will also be the team's first Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Celebration Unity Game, spotlighting the diversity within AANHPI communities through music, storytelling, and community engagement, while creating space to honor the deep cultural roots and ongoing impact of AANHPI leaders, artists, and organizations. Click here for more information and for tickets.

The game will be available live on KONG and streamed on the league's YouTube channel and at thepwhl.com, and for live for Canadian viewers on TSN.

The Torrent will play three more road games in Montréal (Apr. 7), Ottawa (Apr. 8) and Vancouver (Apr. 14) before returning to action at Climate Pledge Arena.







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