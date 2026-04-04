Torrent Activate Mikyla Grant-Mentis ahead of Game at Iconic Madison Square Garden
Published on April 4, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Seattle Torrent News Release
SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Torrent announced today that forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis has been activated from long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and will be in the lineup tonight as the Torrent take on the New York Sirens in a historic game at Madison Square Garden. In a corresponding move, rookie forward Marah Wagner has been placed on the team's Reserve Player list.
Grant-Mentis was placed on LTIR after sustaining an upper-body injury against the Minnesota Frost on Mar. 13. In 18 regular season games with Seattle, the 27-year-old from Brampton, ON contributed two goals and three assists, including her first-ever shorthanded 'jailbreak goal' against the Boston Fleet at Climate Pledge Arena on Mar. 11.
Wagner earned a spot on the Torrent's inaugural roster as a Training Camp invite in the fall. The 25-year-old from Seattle, WA has appeared in 20 games this season.
Seattle takes on New York at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in the PWHL's Madison Square Garden debut.
Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026
- New York Steals 2-1 Shootout Win over Seattle in Front of Record-Setting crowd at Madison Square Garden - New York Sirens
- Torrent Play in Front of Record-Setting Crowd at Madison Square Garden in Shootout Loss to New York - Seattle Torrent
- PWHL Breaks U.S. Women's Hockey Attendance Record at Madison Square Garden - PWHL
- Goldeneyes Score Five Goals in Back-And-Forth Loss to the Frost - Vancouver Goldeneyes
- Pannek's Four Points Leads Minnesota to 6-5 Win over Vancouver as Frost Clinch Playoff Berth - Minnesota Frost
- PWHL Set for Historic Night at Madison Square Garden as Momentum Continues to Surge Across the League - PWHL
- Torrent Activate Mikyla Grant-Mentis ahead of Game at Iconic Madison Square Garden - Seattle Torrent
- Frost Sign Forward Sam Cogan to 10-Day Contract - Minnesota Frost
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Other Recent Seattle Torrent Stories
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- Torrent Activate Mikyla Grant-Mentis ahead of Game at Iconic Madison Square Garden
- Torrent Sign Forward Brooke Bryant to 10-Day Contract
- Crowd of 16,586 Welcomes Captain Hilary Knight Back to Torrent Lineup in 2-0 Loss to Charge
- Torrent Activate Hilary Knight Ahead Of today's home Game against Ottawa