Torrent Activate Mikyla Grant-Mentis ahead of Game at Iconic Madison Square Garden

Published on April 4, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Torrent announced today that forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis has been activated from long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and will be in the lineup tonight as the Torrent take on the New York Sirens in a historic game at Madison Square Garden. In a corresponding move, rookie forward Marah Wagner has been placed on the team's Reserve Player list.

Grant-Mentis was placed on LTIR after sustaining an upper-body injury against the Minnesota Frost on Mar. 13. In 18 regular season games with Seattle, the 27-year-old from Brampton, ON contributed two goals and three assists, including her first-ever shorthanded 'jailbreak goal' against the Boston Fleet at Climate Pledge Arena on Mar. 11.

Wagner earned a spot on the Torrent's inaugural roster as a Training Camp invite in the fall. The 25-year-old from Seattle, WA has appeared in 20 games this season.

Seattle takes on New York at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in the PWHL's Madison Square Garden debut.







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