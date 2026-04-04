Frost Sign Forward Sam Cogan to 10-Day Contract

Published on April 4, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today that forward Sam Cogan has been activated from the team's Reserve Player list and signed to a 10-day contract, providing depth at forward ahead of home matchups against Vancouver and New York.

Cogan joined the Frost as a reserve on Mar. 26 after competing overseas with SDE HF in Sweden, amassing 39 points in 33 regular-season games. The 28-year-old from Ottawa, ON, began her PWHL career with Toronto, where she spent parts of two seasons, most recently as a reserve in the first half of the 2024-25 campaign. She scored two goals across 23 games during the PWHL's inaugural season.

The Frost host the Vancouver Goldeneyes this afternoon at Grand Casino Arena with puck drop at 1 p.m. CT.







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