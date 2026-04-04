Frost Sign Forward Sam Cogan to 10-Day Contract
Published on April 4, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Minnesota Frost News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today that forward Sam Cogan has been activated from the team's Reserve Player list and signed to a 10-day contract, providing depth at forward ahead of home matchups against Vancouver and New York.
Cogan joined the Frost as a reserve on Mar. 26 after competing overseas with SDE HF in Sweden, amassing 39 points in 33 regular-season games. The 28-year-old from Ottawa, ON, began her PWHL career with Toronto, where she spent parts of two seasons, most recently as a reserve in the first half of the 2024-25 campaign. She scored two goals across 23 games during the PWHL's inaugural season.
The Frost host the Vancouver Goldeneyes this afternoon at Grand Casino Arena with puck drop at 1 p.m. CT.
Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026
- New York Steals 2-1 Shootout Win over Seattle in Front of Record-Setting crowd at Madison Square Garden - New York Sirens
- Torrent Play in Front of Record-Setting Crowd at Madison Square Garden in Shootout Loss to New York - Seattle Torrent
- PWHL Breaks U.S. Women's Hockey Attendance Record at Madison Square Garden - PWHL
- Goldeneyes Score Five Goals in Back-And-Forth Loss to the Frost - Vancouver Goldeneyes
- Pannek's Four Points Leads Minnesota to 6-5 Win over Vancouver as Frost Clinch Playoff Berth - Minnesota Frost
- PWHL Set for Historic Night at Madison Square Garden as Momentum Continues to Surge Across the League - PWHL
- Torrent Activate Mikyla Grant-Mentis ahead of Game at Iconic Madison Square Garden - Seattle Torrent
- Frost Sign Forward Sam Cogan to 10-Day Contract - Minnesota Frost
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Other Recent Minnesota Frost Stories
- Pannek's Four Points Leads Minnesota to 6-5 Win over Vancouver as Frost Clinch Playoff Berth
- Frost Sign Forward Sam Cogan to 10-Day Contract
- Frost Takes Second Consecutive Loss in Overtime against Sirens
- Minnesota Frost Acquire Defender Roese from New York
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