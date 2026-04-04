PWHL Set for Historic Night at Madison Square Garden as Momentum Continues to Surge Across the League

Published on April 4, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is set to make history today as the New York Sirens host the Seattle Torrent at Madison Square Garden in a sold-out showcase that underscores the league's unprecedented growth and rising global profile.

With Madison Square Garden's capacity of more than 18,000, the matchup is on track to set a new arena attendance record for women's hockey history in the United States, further cementing the PWHL's place as a league leading a rapidly accelerating movement in women's sports. The PWHL game at Madison Square Garden will mark the first time fans can attend a professional women's hockey game at the iconic venue.

Saturday's game, presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, is one of several landmark events for the PWHL and will mark the fourth time since the commencement of the 2025-26 season where the league has set a new U.S. attendance record. The Madison Square Garden sellout is the latest achievement in a season defined by record-setting attendance and surging fan engagement, fueled in part by the global spotlight of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, which introduced thousands of new fans to PWHL athletes and competition.

During the Olympic window in February, PWHL merchandise sales increased 101%, while league-wide social impressions grew 88% as video views and digital engagement reached record highs. That surge has translated directly into sustained fan demand, with March driving a 25% year-over-year increase in average attendance. The league is also on pace to surpass one million ticketed fans in a single season later this month, with ticket sales pacing more than 70% ahead of last season.

In celebration of the league's historic night and continued momentum, the PWHL has partnered with TOGETHXR to launch a limited-edition "Everyone Watches Women's Hockey" collection. Dropping at Madison Square Garden on April 4, the collection will also be available at Boston's TD Garden on April 11, as the league gears up for a second sold-out matchup at an iconic venue, with the Boston Fleet taking on the Montréal Victoire. In addition, the exclusive collaboration is available for pre-order on both ThePWHL.com and TOGETHXR.com. All locations will be available while supplies last.

Puck drop is set for tonight, Saturday, Apr. 4 at 8 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden, with fans able to tune in from home on MSG2 and My9 in the New York area, on FOX 13+ Seattle, and on TSN in Canada. Fans around the world can continue to follow every game live via the PWHL YouTube channel and thepwhl.com, with the exception of Canada, and in Czechia and Slovakia - where Nova Sport will continue to carry games locally.

For more information, contact: press@thepwhl.com.







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