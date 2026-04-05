PWHL Breaks U.S. Women's Hockey Attendance Record at Madison Square Garden

Published on April 4, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) made history once again Saturday night, setting a new U.S. arena attendance record for a women's hockey game. A total of 18,006 fans sold-out the first-ever PWHL game at Madison Square Garden, presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, as the New York Sirens hosted the Seattle Torrent.

Among those in attendance for the record-breaking night of PWHL action were celebrated women's sports icons, including boxer Amanda Serrano and soccer star Kelley O'Hara, who read the lineups for New York and Seattle respectively; Good Morning America host Robin Roberts; top WNBA prospect and recording artist Flau'jae Johnson; New York Rangers captain JT Miller; and of course, PWHL advisory board members and sports legends, Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss, who performed the ceremonial puck drop.

This historic debut at The World's Most Famous Arena marked the league's eighth time breaking the U.S. arena record for a women's hockey game since the inaugural puck drop in January 2024 - and the fourth time this season alone. Either the Sirens or Torrent have been involved in all four milestones in 2025-26.

Seattle achieved the first mark with 16,014 fans at its inaugural home opener at Climate Pledge Arena on November 28, 2025, followed by the current record of 17,335 fans on February 27, 2026 - both also setting the PWHL record for attendance at a team's primary home venue. New York drew 17,228 fans for its Takeover Tour© matchup at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on January 18, 2026.

This season, the PWHL is consistently drawing strong attendance marks in the upper teens when playing at non-primary home venues with larger capacities. Over a two-week span that concludes next weekend, the PWHL will have played three games at non-primary home venues with larger capacities. Last night, the Ottawa Charge hosted the Montréal Victoire at Canadian Tire Centre, establishing a new team attendance record in front of 17,114 fans. A week from today, the Boston Fleet will make their TD Garden debut against Montréal in what has already been announced as a sellout, on track to rank second on the U.S. attendance record list.

The excitement around women's hockey continues to build, setting the stage for the third PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs. With five to six regular-season games remaining for each team, Boston, Montréal and Minnesota have already claimed three of the four playoff spots. The race is on for the final berth, with all five other teams still in contention.

Tickets for remaining PWHL games are available for purchase here. Fans can stay up to date on the latest news on thepwhl.com and track the playoff race by following the PWHL standings.







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