Serdachny Scores Twice as Seattle Tops Ottawa 5-3 to Stay in Playoff Hunt

Published on April 9, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Seattle Torrent kept their playoff hopes alive with a 5-3 win over the Ottawa Charge in a back-and-forth contest at TD Place on Wednesday night. Seattle was led by a pair of former Charge forwards, as Danielle Serdachny scored twice and Natalie Snodgrass netted the game-winner. Fanuza Kadirova opened the scoring for Ottawa, striking from the slot just 1:54 into the game for her ninth goal of the season. Jada Habisch responded at 13:09 of the first period to tie it 1-1, scoring her first career goal, with fellow rookie Lily Delianedis recording her first career point on the play. Serdachny continued momentum for Seattle early in the second period, finishing a give-and-go after starting the play behind her own net and driving to the crease before slipping the puck five-hole past Gwyneth Philips to give the visitors their first lead. Kateřina Mrázová tied the game midway through the frame on the power play, but Serdachny struck again just 2:02 into the third period to make it 3-2. Ottawa pushed back with a strong third period, firing 15 of their 39 shots on goal in the third. Gabbie Hughes tied the game 3-3 with a highlight-reel effort in the slot, finishing a series of silky dekes before tucking the puck on the backhand behind Corinne Schroeder. The goal was the third time the score was evened in the contest. Needing a regulation win to remain in playoff contention, Snodgrass delivered with 1:21 remaining, scoring from the top of the circle on the power play for her second goal of the season and first career game-winner. Cayla Barnes added an empty-net goal to seal the 5-3 result. Schroeder made 36 saves for Seattle, while Philips stopped 29 of 33 shots for Ottawa.

With the win, Seattle remains in eighth place, eight points back of fourth-place Toronto. They will need Minnesota to beat New York on Saturday to remain in playoff contention when they hit the ice next Tuesday in Vancouver. Ottawa sits one point behind the Sceptres heading into a critical head-to-head on Saturday at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Toronto holds a game in hand on both teams.

QUOTES

Seattle forward Natalie Snodgrass on her game-winning goal: "It feels great. There are a lot of emotions coming into this building again having played here the last two years, but it's always fun to see old teammates. I had some apologies to make in the handshake line, but at the end of the day we're keeping our season alive and it felt pretty good to celebrate with my teammates tonight."

Torrent Head Coach Steve O'Rourke on team mindset going into the next four games: "It's just keeping to the details, it really is, and just maintaining the simple play. We did a better job of that tonight, just getting out of our zone and making sure pucks got out clean, and just keep putting pressure on. We've got two big games against Vancouver...so we'll see how that is. Our first game was against Vancouver, and our end games are against Vancouver, so it's going to be exciting. Those are two great buildings, and we have great fans in both of them, so it's going to be exciting to play on the west coast against them and try to keep this alive and keep pushing."

Charge forward Gabbie Hughes on the last four games of the season and being on the outside looking into the playoffs: "We just have an unbelievable group in the locker room. So, I think if we can just stick together and continue to love each other, play for each other and let that just take precedent for the next four games, I have absolutely no doubt that this team will pull through. But we just have to commit to doing the right things every single shift."

Ottawa Interim Head Coach Haley Irwin on the lost opportunity to gain some ground in the standings: "All points are big points at this point, so did we have an opportunity to go and get three points? We sure did. We didn't quite do that tonight. So, we've got to take it. We've got to learn from it and see what areas we just need to tighten up. We have to continue in the areas we are doing well because I think there was a lot of things we still think went well tonight. Now, we go and attack the next game."

NOTABLES

Seattle won for the first time in regulation in 14 games as the road team and the first time in 12 games played in an opposing PWHL market. The Torrent previously won in a shootout as the road team against Toronto in a Takeover Tour game in Hamilton on Jan. 3 and in regulation as the home team against New York in a Takeover Tour game in Chicago on Mar. 25.

The Torrent snapped a three-game losing streak that started with a 2-0 home loss to the Charge on Mar. 29 and scored more goals tonight than in all three of their last games combined. Seattle's five goals tonight also matches their total offense in their last three games against Ottawa, all losses.

The Charge's three goals tonight match their combined total across their last three games, including their 2-0 win over the Torrent on Mar. 29. Ottawa's three-game losing streak, all in regulation, is one shy of the four straight regulation losses they incurred Dec. 2-17, a stretch where they scored just four goals in four games.

Seattle has just one other game this season with five or more goals, scoring six against Toronto in a 6-4 victory at Climate Pledge Arena on Jan. 20. This was the fourth time this season Ottawa has surrendered five or more goals and second time on home ice following a 5-1 loss to Minnesota on Dec. 2.

Ottawa wins the season series over Seattle 9-6 in points with all five games decided in regulation, and both teams scoring 14 goals. The teams played three times at TD Place.

The Charge's 39 shots on goal ties the season high they set in Friday's game against the Victoire at Canadian Tire Centre, a 3-0 loss.

Seattle has allowed a league-high eight goals in the first five minutes. Five of their seven regulation wins have been earned when allowing the game's first goal.

Six of Seattle's 14 goals against Ottawa were scored on the power play (6-for-20 overall, 30.0%). The Torrent have scored five power-play goals against all of their other opponents combined (5-for-53, 9.4%). Ottawa also converted on one of four opportunities with the player advantage tonight to boost their season efficiency to 19.2%, third best in the PWHL.

Danielle Serdachny recorded the first two-goal game of her PWHL career and now has six goals in 26 games, tripling her output from her rookie campaign in 30 games with Ottawa. She has 14 points on the season, six more than her rookie total, and now ranks third on the Torrent in scoring. The tallies were her first against her former team.

Natalie Snodgrass scored the first power play and game-winning goal of her PWHL career in her 69th game. The former Charge forward now has two goals in 25 contests with the Torrent this season, matching her career total through her first 44 games in Ottawa.

Gabbie Hughes recorded a goal and an assist and finished the season series with points in each of her four games against the Torrent (1G, 4A). With her 10th assist of the season, the forward reached double digits in the category for the second straight year and, through 24 games, sits one shy of her career highs in both assists (11) and points (16), set in 29 games in 2024-25. Hughes led all skaters tonight with a career-high seven shots on goal.

Fanuza Kadirova scored for the second time in her last three games and now has nine goals on the season, moving into a tie for second in the category on Ottawa and ninth among all PWHL players. She scored four against Seattle this season - the most by the forward against any PWHL team.

Kateřina Mrázová scored her first goal in 16 games and extended her point streak against Seattle to four games, with five points (1G, 4A) over that stretch. She now has nine points on the season, and each of her two goals were scored on the power play.

Jada Habisch scored the first goal of her PWHL career, becoming the first rookie in Torrent history to find the back of the net. The milestone for the fourth-round pick came in the seventh game and on the second shot of her career.

Cayla Barnes scored her second goal of the season in her 26th game, matching her rookie total set in 30 games with Montréal. After going without a goal through her first 21 games, the defender now has two in her last five contests.

Corinne Schroeder made 36+ saves for the second straight game, following a 37-save performance at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The win was her fifth of the season and she has now gone seven straight games with a save percentage .900 or better.

Julia Gosling notched two assists for the second straight game at TD Place, and now has 12 helpers on the season, leading the team in the category and tied for the team lead with five on the power play. She now leads the Torrent in scoring with 18 points, including six against the Charge to lead all skaters in the season series.

Megan Carter tallied an assist, snapping a 13-game pointless skid, giving the second-year defender five points on the season (1G, 4A). With two assists in the season series, the Charge are the lone PWHL team in which Carter has multiple points against in 2025-26.

Lily Delianedis recorded her first career point with a secondary assist on Habisch's goal. With the pair combining on the tally, the Torrent now have three rookie skaters who have hit the scoresheet this season, combining for six points, moving ahead of Vancouver into seventh in the league in rookie scoring. Throughout the PWHL so far this season there have been 36 rookie players who have recorded at least one point.

Lyndie Lobdell has points in back-to-back games for the first time in her career. The defender leads all Torrent rookies in scoring with four points and is the only rookie on the team with multiple points this season.

Gabrielle David recorded her first point with Seattle in her fifth game with the team, marking her first PWHL point since April 27, 2024 - also against Ottawa - when she was with Montréal. The forward, who joined the Torrent on March 22 following her season in the SDHL, now has seven career points (2G, 5A) in 31 PWHL games.

Rebecca Leslie snapped a three-game pointless drought - just the second time this season she's gone three games without a point - with an assist on Hughes' goal. With the helper, she reached 20 points on the season, becoming the eighth player in the league to hit the mark, and now leads Ottawa in scoring outright.

Stephanie Markowski recorded her fourth assist and fifth point of the season in her 26th game, matching her rookie total, achieved in 28 games in 2024-25. The defender notched points (2A) in the last two games of the season series against the Torrent and sits fourth in scoring among Charge blue liners.

Emily Clark recorded her first point since March 4 - also against Seattle - snapping a seven-game drought. The assist was her fourth of the season, and she now has seven points in 26 games, three shy of reaching double digits for the third straight season.

Peyton Hemp recorded her seventh assist of the season to move into a tie for fourth among Charge players in the category. The forward is tied for seventh among all rookies in assists and ranks tied for second among Charge rookies with eight points.

Gwyneth Philips allowed four goals for the first time in seven games and has now lost three straight games in regulation for just the second time this season (Dec. 2-16.)

THREE STARS

1. Danielle Serdachny (SEA) 2G

2. Gabbie Hughes (OTT) 1G, 1A

3. Natalie Snodgrass (SEA) GWG

STANDINGS

Ottawa: 33 PTS (6-7-1-12) - 5th Place

Seattle: 26 PTS (7-1-3-15) - 8th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Ottawa: Saturday, April 11 at Toronto at 2 p.m. ET

Seattle: Tuesday, April 14 at Vancouver at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

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