Start Time Announced for April 18 Away Game Versus the Seattle Torrent

Published on April 6, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release







VANCOUVER - The start time for the Vancouver Goldeneyes' upcoming away game against the Seattle Torrent on Saturday, Apr. 18 was announced today. The game will start at 2 p.m. PT and will be the first time the Torrent host the Goldeneyes at Climate Pledge Arena in a battle between the PWHL's two West Coast expansion teams. The start time was previously unconfirmed and listed as TBD on the schedule.

Prior to travelling to Seattle, the Vancouver Goldeneyes will conclude a five-game road trip in Edmonton this week, taking on the Boston Fleet for the final game of the 2025-26 DoorDash PWHL Takeover Tour™ tomorrow, Tuesday, Apr. 7, at 7:30 p.m. MT / 6:30 p.m. PT. The Goldeneyes then return to Vancouver for an April 14 match-up versus the Seattle Torrent at the Pacific Coliseum.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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