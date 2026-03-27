Charge Place Hobson on LTIR, Sign Poniatovskaia and Guay

Published on March 27, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release









Ottawa Charge defender Vita Poniatovskaia

(Ottawa Charge) Ottawa Charge defender Vita Poniatovskaia(Ottawa Charge)

OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge announced a trio of roster moves today, placing defender Brooke Hobson on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), signing defender Vita Poniatovskaia to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement, and signing defender Alexie Guay to a Reserve Player contract.

Hobson sustained an upper-body injury during practice at TD Place on Mar. 24. In 22 games this season with Ottawa, the 26-year-old from Prince Albert, SK contributed one goal and three assists.

Poniatovskaia has been with the Charge since her invite to training camp and is being activated from the team's Reserve Player list for the first time this season. The 22-year-old defender is Russian-born but has been playing hockey in North America since moving to the Toronto area in 2018. Last season, she finished a four-year NCAA career at Yale University with 62 collegiate points, including 27 goals and 35 assists, in 131 games from 2021-25. She was a Second Team All-Ivy and ECAC All-Academic Team honouree in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

The 5'8" right shot defender will travel with Ottawa to Seattle and Calgary, where the Charge will face the Torrent on Sunday, Mar. 29, before taking on the Toronto Sceptres at the Scotiabank Saddledome in the DoorDash PWHL Takeover Tour on Apr. 1.

Guay is a 25-year-old defender from Magog, QC, who just finished her season with Färjestad BK in Sweden, where she collected six goals and 17 points in 36 games. It was her second SDHL season, also finishing the 2024-25 campaign in the PWHL as a New York Sirens reserve. Before turning pro, she played four NCAA seasons at Boston College and one at Clarkson University to complete her collegiate tenure.

Meanwhile, Charge rookie goaltender Sanni Ahola will join the team for its Western trip, with Kaitlyn Ross' 10-day contract now complete. She will be returning home to Alberta.

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Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

Charge Place Hobson on LTIR, Sign Poniatovskaia and Guay - Ottawa Charge

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