Ottawa Home Dates at Canadian Tire Centre Announced for 2026 PWHL Walter Cup Finals

Published on May 11, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Walter Cup Finals presented by Scotiabank will feature the Ottawa Charge taking on the winner between the Montréal Victoire and the Minnesota Frost. The Victoire host the Frost tonight for a decisive Game 5 of their semifinal series at Place Bell.

The fourth-seed Charge will host Game 3 of the series on Monday, May 18 at 6 p.m. ET, followed by Game 4, if necessary, on Wednesday, May 20 at 7 p.m. ET, both at Canadian Tire Centre. The first-seed Victoire or the third-seed Frost will host Games 1 and 2 of the finals and, if necessary, Game 5. The full schedule will be announced following tonight's outcome.

Ottawa punched its ticket to a second straight finals with a 4-3 double-overtime victory on Sunday against the Boston Fleet to win the best-of-five semifinal series 3-1. Should Montréal win tonight, the championship series will be the league's first all-Canadian matchup for the Walter Cup, or if Minnesota prevails, it would be the league's first-ever rematch for the title following the Frost's 3-1 series victory over the Charge in 2025. The Walter Cup was created in partnership with global luxury jeweler, Tiffany & Co.

The PWHL Walter Cup Finals will air nationally in the U.S. on ION, The E.W. Scripps Company's national sports and entertainment network and will be available on thepwhl.com and the league's YouTube channel. TSN and RDS are the exclusive home of the PWHL Walter Cup Finals in Canada.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2026

Ottawa Home Dates at Canadian Tire Centre Announced for 2026 PWHL Walter Cup Finals - Ottawa Charge

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