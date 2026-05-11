PWHL Postpones Tonight's Game 5 of the PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs Between Minnesota and Montréal

Published on May 11, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - Tonight's Game 5 of the PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs between Minnesota and Montréal at Place Bell has been postponed due to player safety concerns related to illness.

The decision was made following consultation with medical personnel and in accordance with the league's commitment to the health and wellbeing of players, fans, staff and all those involved in the competition. A rescheduled date for the game will be announced as soon as medical guidance determines it is appropriate to resume play. An update will be provided to fans within the next day.

Medical assessment has determined that the symptoms are not consistent with hantavirus.

All tickets for tonight's game will be honored for the rescheduled date. Fans unable to attend the rescheduled game will be provided with refund information at a later time.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2026

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