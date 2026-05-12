Game 5 of PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs Between Minnesota and Montréal Rescheduled for May 12

Published on May 11, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has announced that Game 5 of the PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs between the Minnesota Frost and Montréal Victoire will be played TOMORROW, Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. ET at Place Bell.

The game, originally scheduled for Monday, was postponed due to player safety concerns related to illness.

All original Game 5 tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date. Fans who purchased their tickets through the Victoire or Ticketmaster, Place Bell's primary ticket provider, will be contacted directly regarding their tickets.







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