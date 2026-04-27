Charge to Play Boston Fleet in Walter Cup Semifinals Starting Thursday

Published on April 26, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







The pick is in. The PWHL regular season champions Montréal Victoire chose the Minnesota Frost and double defending champions to be their first round opponent in the first round of the 2026 Walter Cup playoffs, which means the Ottawa Charge (4th place) will be facing the Boston Fleet (2nd place) in a best-of-5 series that will start Thursday, April 30th, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. Start time will be 7 p.m. ET.

Game 2 will also be held in the same venue on Saturday, May 2nd at 7 p.m. ET. Games 3 and 4, if necessary, will be at Canadian Tire Centre at dates still to be determined.

Boston was a PWHL finalist in 2024. Ottawa was a PWHL finalist in 2025.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2026

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