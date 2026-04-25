Ottawa Charge to Play Playoff Games at Canadian Tire Centre

Published on April 25, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge have officially clinched the fourth and final position for the 2026 PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs presented by SharkNinja following today's 3-0 win over the Toronto Sceptres. In conjunction with the team's playoff berth, the Charge have confirmed all home games will be played at Canadian Tire Centre.

Ottawa's playoff opponent is still to be determined between Boston and Montréal, contingent on final standings following tonight's game between the Victoire and the Seattle Torrent. Montréal can clinch first place with a win of any kind. Once final standings are set, the first-overall seed will have 24 hours to select its first-round playoff opponent between the Charge and the Minnesota Frost, who are locked in as the third seed.

The full schedule will be released following the 24-hour playoff opponent selection window.

Starting today, Charge Season Ticket Members will have exclusive access to purchase 2026 playoff packages through the weekend. Playoff packages include every Charge home playoff game during the 2026 playoff run. Public playoff packages and single-game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 27.

Today's announcement comes as the Charge made team history this weekend by surpassing 100,000 total fans in attendance in 2025-26, the first time the team has hit the milestone in a single season.







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