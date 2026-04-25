Victoire Activate Forwards Marie-Philip Poulin and Maureen Murphy

Published on April 25, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL - The Montréal Victoire announced on Saturday that the team has activated forwards Marie-Philip Poulin and Maureen Murphy from long-term injured reserve (LTIR) ahead of the team's final regular season game tonight in Seattle.

Poulin was placed on LTIR after suffering a lower-body injury during a game against the Boston Fleet at Place Bell on March 15, missing the team's last 10 games. The Victoire captain has recorded nine goals and eight assists in 18 games this season.

Murphy sustained an upper-body injury in the March 19 matchup against Seattle and has been out of the lineup the last nine games. She scored four goals and totaled seven points in the first 20 games of the season.

In corresponding roster moves, the Victoire have assigned rookie defenders Nadia Mattivi and Tamara Giaquinto to the Reserve Player list and have released defender Kelly-Ann Nadeau and forward Sam Isbell. Mattivi has been immediately re-activated on a 10-day contract.

The Victoire will take on the Torrent at 10 p.m. ET, and will open playoffs next Saturday, May 2 at Place Bell. The opponent and start time have yet to be determined.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2026

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