Montréal Retains Top Spot in 1-0 Defensive Dual Over Boston

Published on April 11, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







BOSTON, MA - The battle at the top of the PWHL standings and between the league's two record-breaking goaltenders did not disappoint, as a sold-out crowd of 17,850 watched the Montréal Victoire take the win in a defensive 1-0 dual over the hometown Boston Fleet in the first-ever PWHL game at TD Garden. Ann-Renée Desbiens turned away all 20 shots she faced for her seventh shutout of the season, drawing even with Aerin Frankel, who stopped 18/19. It took 45 minutes of scoreless action for the first team to break through, with Lina Ljungblom scoring her first career game-winning goal at 5:52 of the third period. Laura Stacey led the play, jumping out of the penalty box after serving a tripping minor to receive a breakout pass from Nicole Gosling, then rushed into Boston's end on a two on one and dished past a sprawling Fleet defender to Ljungblom for a one-timer into the top right corner. Frankel was pulled for an extra attacker with three minutes remaining, but Desbiens withstood the attack with four saves in the final 100 seconds to hold on for the regulation win. The Victoire retain their spot at the top of the PWHL's standings, now four points ahead of the Fleet, with three games remaining to Boston's four.

Montréal will take the win back to Place Bell on Friday and prepare to face the Fleet for the final time this regular season in their last home game, before ending their season on the West Coast in Vancouver and Seattle. Meanwhile, Boston hosts the league's other playoff lock, the Minnesota Frost, on Wednesday, which will bring them even with Montréal with 27 games apiece. Their Friday night faceoff could largely determine who will take first overall and earn the opportunity to select their semifinal opponent. Saturday's game, presented by Bentley University, was played in the 35th different venue to host a PWHL all-time and 21st with a current NHL team.

QUOTES

Montréal Head Coach Kori Cheverie on the energy on both sides during this game: "It certainly was a playoff game. It felt like that. And I think that the more moments we have like that are proof and evidence that in those big moments, everybody can contribute, everyone can play a role in those moments. I was really proud of our group. They held [the score] just under three minutes. Playing 5-on-6 for three minutes was quite substantial for our group. And the more we're in those moments, the more beneficial it is. And kudos to the fans here. It was so loud."

Victoire forward Lina Ljungblom on the intensity between the teams: "I mean, it's hockey, so I love it. I think a lot of people do like it, and it's special. We're fighting for the first spot. So of course, it's emotional out there. Both teams want to win. I mean, like I said, it's hockey."

Boston Head Coach Kris Sparre on the importance of this game to the City of Boston: "It's a great environment. I think our team was really excited about this game and the moment. It's unfortunate that we're not able to get the win here tonight, but there were so many positives. When you look at what we were able to do, sell out TD Garden in Boston, this one's bigger than just a hockey game. I'm really proud of our group and everything that we've accomplished so far this year and to be able to sell out The Garden, it's a great thing to see."

Boston Captain Megan Keller on what it meant to play in front of a sold-out TD Garden: "Playing at TD Garden was obviously super special for our league, especially with a sold-out building. This was the first time a lot of us have played here. I think we've all felt it after the Olympics, the buzz around women's hockey and around our league. Every venue we're going into, it's loud, the seats are filled and the fans are passionate. It's an exciting time for us."

NOTABLES

Tonight's sold-out crowd of 17,850 at TD Garden ranks second all-time in U.S. arena attendance for a women's hockey game, behind only last Saturday's sold-out Madison Square Garden PWHL debut in front of 18,006 fans. This is the fourth largest attendance of the 2025-26 season and ninth largest in PWHL history.

Boston became the fifth team to play a sold-out home game at an NHL venue in their market following New York (Apr. 4), Seattle (Feb. 27), Montréal (Apr. 20, 2024), and Toronto (Feb. 16, 2024).

Montréal became the first team in PWHL history to win 20 games in a single season, breaking their own record of 19 wins in 2024-25 and this season's tie with Boston.

The Victoire have won six straight games for the second time this season and have not lost in regulation since Jan. 18, extending their record point streak to 15 games since Jan. 21 (11-2-2-0).

Boston lost for the first time since Mar. 17, a 2-0 shutout loss to Toronto at Agganis Arena, the team's only other shutout defeat and home loss of the season. Tonight's loss ended the team's second five-game winning streak of the season, tied behind a six-game stretch from Jan. 14 to Mar. 10.

This was the third 1-0 shutout of the season and second by Montréal (Jan. 11 against Vancouver in Québec City). Boston has the other 1-0 shutout (Mar. 5 at New York).

The league's two best teams on the penalty kill were both perfect again tonight, with the Victoire 5-for-5 shorthanded to improve to 93.7% and the Fleet 2-for-2 to improve to 91.5%.

Hockey Day in Boston favored the visiting teams at TD Garden today with the Fleet loss following the Bruins 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay earlier this afternoon.

Ann-Renée Desbiens' seventh shutout and 17th win of the season brought her back into a tie with Aerin Frankel for the league lead and share of single-season records in both categories as the Canadian and American counterparts continue to push each other and re-write PWHL history. Desbiens improved her PWHL-best save percentage to .956 and has allowed just two goals over the last five games to lower her impressive goals-against average to 1.08.

Frankel has not allowed more than one goal in a game in her last six outings, and since returning from the Olympic Winter Games, has allowed more than one goal only twice. This was her third loss of the season when allowing just one goal against. There's no closer battle than the one at the top of the PWHL's goaltending leaderboards, with Frankel's .954 save percentage and 1.16 goals-against average now just 0.002 and 0.08 behind Desbiens respectively.

Lina Ljungblom's fourth goal and seventh point of the season set new career highs in 11 fewer games, surpassing her three goals and six points recorded in 29 games for Montréal last season as a rookie. The Swedish forward's entire offensive production has come in 12 post-Olympic games, with points in consecutive contests for the first time this season and the second time in her PWHL career, last recording two assists from Mar. 12-18, 2025.

Laura Stacey picked up her 14th assist of the campaign, and PWHL record 13th primary helper, to extend her season-high point streak to five games (2G, 4A), one shy of her career-high of six (4G, 5A) set Feb. 22 to Mar. 8, 2025. In 27 games this season, Montréal's alternate captain is now one point shy of her career-high of 22 (11G, 11A) set in the same number of games last season. The Canadian winger's six shots on target were more than any other skater tonight and one shy of her record 112 shots in 2024-25.

Nicole Gosling recorded her 14th point of the season (2G, 12A) to bring her into sole possession of fourth overall in the league's rookie scoring race and tied for fifth among all PWHL blue liners. With her assist tonight, Montréal's first round pick has points in three consecutive games for the second time this season and has produced in seven straight road games, tied with Megan Keller for the longest such streak of the season.

Haley Winn tied Loren Gabel for the Fleet lead with four shots on goal tonight and leads all rookies with 82 shots on goal this season, second among all defenders and sixth among all skaters.

Alina Müller led all skaters in the faceoff circle going 14-for-22 (63.6%). It was the Fleet alternate captain's 15th game with a faceoff winning percentage of 60.0% or greater.

Head Coach Kris Sparre returned to the Boston bench tonight following a one-game absence after welcoming his second child with wife Steph on Apr. 3.

THREE STARS

1. Lina Ljungblom (BOS) GWG

2. Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL) 20/20 SVS

3. Aerin Frankel (BOS) 18/19 SVS

STANDINGS

Montréal: 58 PTS (16-4-2-5) - 1st Place

Boston: 54 PTS (14-5-2-5) - 2nd Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Boston: Wednesday, Apr. 15 vs. Minnesota at 7 p.m. ET

Montréal: Friday, Apr. 17 vs. Boston at 7 p.m. ET







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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