Charge Activate Brooke Hobson from LTIR

Published on April 25, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Charge today announced the activation of Brooke Hobson from long-term injured reserve (LTIR), ahead of the team's regular season finale. The veteran defender has missed the last seven games after sustaining an upper-body injury during practice on Mar. 24.

In 22 games this season with Ottawa, the 26-year-old from Prince Albert, SK contributed one goal and three assists and was fourth in average time on ice among Charge defenders with 16:44 per game.

With Hobson jumping back into the lineup, rookie defender Vita Poniatovskaia is returning to the Reserve Player list after appearing in her first seven PWHL games. Defender Alexie Guay, a member of the team's reserves since Mar. 27, has been released.

The Charge take on the Toronto Sceptres today at 2 p.m. ET at TD Place with a berth in the PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs on the line.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2026

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