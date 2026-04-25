Fleet Sign Neubauerová Ahead of Final Regular-Season Game

Published on April 25, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that defender Noemi Neubauerová has been signed to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement. In a corresponding roster move, rookie defender Mia Biotti has been placed on the team's Reserve Player list.

The native of Prague, Czechia, joined the Fleet as a reserve ahead of the Mar. 31 roster freeze and was most recently signed to a 10-day contract on Apr. 15, appearing in two games. The 26-year-old spent the 2024-25 season with the Toronto Sceptres, appearing in 20 regular-season games, and returned to the PWHL following a championship campaign with Eissportverein Zug in Switzerland's SWHL A, recording 33 points (18G, 15A) in 26 regular season games and eight points (5G, 3A) in six playoff contests. As a veteran with the Czech National Team, Neubauerová is a two-time Olympian (2022, 2026), both alongside Fleet defender Daniela Pejšová, and has won two bronze medals in seven Women's World Championships (2022, 2023).

Biotti made her Fleet debut on Jan. 3 and appeared in 13 games. The Cambridge, MA, native and Harvard graduate recorded two assists for her hometown team.

For more information on Playoff Single-Game Tickets, Playoff Packages and more, visit the Fleet's website. Sign up for the Boston Fleet newsletter, The Signal, here to make sure you don't miss a moment.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2026

Fleet Sign Neubauerová Ahead of Final Regular-Season Game - Boston Fleet

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