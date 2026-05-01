Charge Start PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs with 2-1 Loss in Boston

Published on April 30, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release









Ottawa Charge battle the Boston Fleet in the PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs

(Ottawa Charge) Ottawa Charge battle the Boston Fleet in the PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs(Ottawa Charge)

LOWELL, MA - The Boston Fleet scored twice in a span of 1:31 in the second period to earn a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Charge on Thursday night at the Tsongas Center and take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five semifinal series of the 2026 PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs, presented by SharkNinja. Trailing 1-0 after the first period, Boston's Alina Müller scored top shelf on the rush at 17:56 of the middle frame, then fellow alternate captain Jamie Lee Rattray scored on a backhand shot from her knees at 19:27. Jessie Eldridge assisted on both goals and Müller had two points. Charge alternate captain Jocelyne Larocque scored the team's only goal with a net-front deflection on a point shot by fellow defender Rory Guilday on a five-minute power play with 1:54 left in the opening frame. Aerin Frankel won round one of the duel between U.S. Olympic gold medalists and former Northeastern netminders, turning aside 17 shots opposite Gwyneth Philips who made 26 saves in defeat. Boston limited Ottawa's opportunities throughout the game, with the Charge registering their first shot on goal 13:07 into the first period, also going a stretch of 10:38 in the second period without a shot on Frankel. Tonight was the first time in five head-to-head games between the teams in 2025-26 the result was decided in regulation following one overtime and three shootouts during the regular season. The series continues Saturday night at the Tsongas Center at 7 p.m. ET.

QUOTES

Boston Head Coach Kris Sparre on the Fleet's ability to stay composed and come back to win: "I like that we stuck with it. We had some good opportunities early in the game that didn't go for us, but that's why we talk a lot during the season about big moments and staying composed. The higher the stakes, we're going to need that. [Müller] gets us a nice goal and everybody settles in on the bench and we went from there."

Fleet Alternate Captain Jamie Lee Rattray on getting the first playoff win: "It was a lot of fun in the building tonight. For a Thursday night in Lowell, I thought it was pretty loud. Honestly, great start for us. Obviously a weird first period with a lot of special teams, but I thought our group really stuck together, did all the little things right and got it done."

Ottawa Head Coach Carla MacLeod on the highly physical first playoff game: "We were right about that! Obviously, you have two highly competitive teams that both embrace speed and physicality. Certainly, we saw that here this evening and we suspect that'll be maintained throughout the entire series. We know what we're in for and we're excited about it."

Charge Alternate Captain Jocelyne Larocque on getting the locker room ready to go in Game 2: "I think some of us were maybe gripping our stick a little tight. I mean, it was the first playoff game for a lot of players. So, I think we need to take a deep breath and believe in ourselves. We have so much love for each other. There is so much belief, but I think getting that first game behind us and getting our feet wet will really help us. We'll definitely have a little more energy on Saturday."

NOTABLES

Boston has won all three series-opening games in the team's playoff history (3-0), with Ottawa losing for the first time in Game 1 action in its playoff history (2-1).

All six of the Fleet's playoff wins in history have been one-goal decisions, including four in overtime. Both of their playoff regulation wins have come at the Tsongas Center, including Game 1 of the inaugural PWHL Walter Cup Finals, 4-3 over Minnesota, on May 19, 2024. Boston tied Montréal for the league lead during the regular season with 16 one-goal games.

All nine of Ottawa's playoff games in history have been one-goal decisions, with tonight's loss the first suffered in regulation. In last season's playoffs they went 3-0 in games decided in regulation and 1-4 in overtime results.

Between regular season and playoffs, Boston improved its 2025-26 home record at the Tsongas Center to 7-1-1-0. This was Ottawa's eighth regulation loss in 14 road games played in opposing PWHL markets.

Boston outshot Ottawa 28-18. During the regular season, the Fleet outshot opponents 16 times and the Charge were outshot by opponents 16 times.

The Fleet tied a season high with six penalties tonight. The Charge took five minor penalties after leading the PWHL with 110 during the regular season.

Ottawa went 1-for-6 on the power play tonight after going 1-for-18 in eight playoff games last season (5.6%). Boston's penalty kill ranked second during the regular season at 91.6%.

The Charge suffered just their second loss in 10 games this season when leading after the first period. They were held without a third-period goal for the first time in six games, scoring seven of their 12 goals during their four-game winning streak in the final frame.

Alina Müller recorded the first multi-point performance of her playoff career and snapped a three-game pointless drought in the process. It's the second time this season the Swiss alternate captain produced a goal and an assist against the Charge, previously doing so in the Fleet's 3-2 shootout win on Feb. 28. She led all skaters tonight with a career-high seven shots on goal, and 18 faceoff wins on 27 attempts, both career highs, as the Fleet won 63.3% of all draws.

Jessie Eldridge contributed two assists in her postseason debut after competing in a record 84 career regular season games before any playoff experience. The Fleet forward has nine points in her current five-game point streak (4G, 5A) and 12 points in her last nine games since Mar. 27 (7G, 5A).

Jamie Lee Rattray scored her first career playoff goal in her seventh career postseason appearance with Boston. The Kanata, ON, native and Fleet alternate captain set a career high during the 2025-26 regular season with 12 points (4G, 8A) in 30 games. Of her 12 career goals, including playoffs, tonight was her first game-winner.

Aerin Frankel earned her sixth career playoff victory and faced fewer than 20 shots for the first time in nine postseason starts. This was the 19th time in 27 starts across the entire season she has allowed one or fewer goals, including her record eight regular season shutouts.

Gwyneth Philips suffered the first regulation loss of her playoff career and first loss in three career games at the Tsongas Center near her collegiate alma mater Northeastern. The reigning Playoff MVP has posted a save percentage of .917 or greater in all nine of her postseason starts, including tonight's mark of .929.

Jocelyne Larocque has two goals in nine playoff games with the Charge, matching her goal total across 83 career regular season games. Both of the alternate captain's goals in 2025-26 have been scored on special teams with tonight's power play marker following her shorthanded tally on Apr. 18. She led Ottawa's defense corps in playoff scoring last season with four points (1G, 3A) in eight games.

Rory Guilday has a primary assist in each of her last two games against Boston, finding the scoresheet on the power play in her playoff debut. The rookie defender tied for the Charge lead with four power-play assists during the regular season, with five of her season's nine points recorded with the player advantage.

Rebecca Leslie picked up a secondary helper for her fourth point in her last three games against the Fleet (3G, 1A). Seven of the 23 points the Ottawa native recorded during the regular season came on the power play (4G, 3A).

Emily Clark led all Charge skaters tonight with four shots on goal after leading the team in playoff scoring last season with five points (3G, 2A) in eight games.

Rylind MacKinnon was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for an illegal check to the head at 15:32 of the first period, just the second major penalty in PWHL playoff history.

Gabbie Hughes, who was on the receiving end of the MacKinnon hit, returned to action for the Charge in the second period.

Olivia Mobley returned to the Fleet lineup for the first time since Jan. 28, missing the last 16 games with an upper-body injury.

Eleven Fleet skaters made their playoff debut including defenders Mia Biotti, Riley Brengman, Hadley Hartmetz, Daniela Pejšová, Haley Winn, and forwards Eldridge, Mobley, Ella Huber, Shay Maloney, Abby Newhook and Jill Saulnier.

Six Charge skaters made their playoff debut including defenders Guilday, Brooke Hobson, Kathryn Reilly, and forwards Peyton Hemp, Fanuza Kadirova and Sarah Wozniewicz.

Laura Kluge missed her fifth straight game for Boston with an upper-body injury.

Charge Head Coach Carla MacLeod returned behind the bench for the first time since Apr. 3, missing the last five games while undergoing breast cancer treatment.

Fleet Head Coach Kris Sparre earned a win in his playoff debut behind the bench.

THREE STARS

1. Alina Müller (BOS) 1G, 1A 2. Jessie Eldridge (BOS) 2A 3. Jocelyne Larocque (OTT) 1G

NEXT GAME

Game 2: Saturday, May 2 at Boston at 7 p.m. ET

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Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2026

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