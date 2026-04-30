Fleet Activate Olivia Mobley Ahead of Playoffs

Published on April 30, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that rookie forward Olivia Mobley has been activated from long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and will be in the lineup tonight against the Ottawa Charge for Game 1 of the 2026 Walter Cup Playoffs, presented by SharkNinja. In a corresponding move, forward Loren Gabel returns to the team's Reserve Player list.

In addition, rookie defender Mia Biotti has also been activated for tonight's game, and Noemi Neubauerová has been placed on the team's Reserve Player list.

Mobley, Boston's third-round pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft, was placed on LTIR after sustaining an upper-body injury during practice over the Olympic break. The St. Louis Park, MN native contributed three goals and two assists in 10 regular season games.

For more information on Playoff Single-Game Tickets, Playoff Packages and more, visit the Fleet's website. Sign up for the Boston Fleet newsletter, The Signal, here to make sure you don't miss a moment.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2026

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