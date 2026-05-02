Fleet Activate Neubauerová and Sign Gabel to 10-Day Contract

Published on May 2, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that defender Noemi Neubauerová has been activated from the Reserve Player list and forward Loren Gabel has been signed to a 10-Day contract ahead of Game 2 of the 2026 PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs, presented by SharkNinja. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. ET at the Tsongas Center. With Neubauerová's activation, forward Laura Kluge has been placed on the team's Reserve Player list.

Neubauerová has appeared in three games for Boston this season and will make her playoff debut on the blue line against the Ottawa Charge. The 26-year-old is a veteran with the Czech National Team and a two-time Olympian (2022, 2026), both alongside Fleet defender Daniela Pejšová. Gabel has been a member of the Fleet since the inaugural season and appeared in 16 games for Boston this season, earning one goal and one assist.

Kluge has missed the Fleet's last five games with an upper-body injury.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2026

Fleet Activate Neubauerová and Sign Gabel to 10-Day Contract - Boston Fleet

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