Montréal selects Minnesota as its semifinal opponent, Boston to play Ottawa

Published on April 26, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The stage is set for the 2026 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Walter Cup Playoffs, presented by SharkNinja, featuring best-of-five semifinals between the Montréal Victoire and the Minnesota Frost, and the Boston Fleet against the Ottawa Charge. Montréal finished as the league's first-place team in the regular-season standings, earning the opportunity to select their opponent between third-place Minnesota and fourth-place Ottawa. The Victoire announced their selection, the Frost, Sunday evening on team social media platforms, which made both semifinal matchups official.

Montréal (16-6-2-6) will face Minnesota (13-3-5-9), the two-time Walter Cup champions, for the first time in playoff history, beginning Saturday, May 2 at 2 p.m. ET at Place Bell. This season, the Victoire won all four games of the head-to-head season series against the Frost, including two overtime victories. This is the third straight season the Victoire have qualified for the playoffs and second straight season they finished in first and selected the third-place team as their opponent.

Boston (16-5-4-5) earned home ice advantage by finishing in second place in the standings and will take on Ottawa (9-8-1-12) for the first time in playoff history, beginning Thursday, April 30 at 7 p.m. ET at the Tsongas Center. This is the second playoff appearance for both teams after each advanced to the finals in their playoff debuts (Boston in 2024, Ottawa in 2025). All four games of this season's head-to-head series required extra time, including three shootouts, with the Charge winning three of the four matchups against the Fleet.

The lower seed has won all four playoff semifinals in PWHL history. The winners of each series will advance to the PWHL Walter Cup Finals to compete in a best-of-five championship series.

SCHEDULE (FIRST FOUR GAMES)

Thursday, April 30, 2026

Game 1: Ottawa at Boston (Tsongas Center) at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 2, 2026

Game 1: Minnesota at Montréal (Place Bell) at 2 p.m. ET

Game 2: Ottawa at Boston (Tsongas Center) at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Game 2: Minnesota at Montréal (Place Bell) at 7 p.m. ET

In the series between Montréal and Minnesota, Games 3 and 4 (if necessary) will be hosted by Minnesota and played at Grand Casino Arena, and Game 5 (if necessary) would be hosted by Montréal and played at Place Bell. Dates and times for the final three games are to be determined.

In the series between Boston and Ottawa, Games 3 and 4 (if necessary) will be hosted by Ottawa and played at Canadian Tire Centre, and Game 5 (if necessary) would be hosted by Boston. Dates and times for the final three games, and the Game 5 venue, are to be determined.

LIVE COVERAGE

Canadian coverage of the series between Montréal and Minnesota will be available exclusively on Prime Video with Eric Gallanty calling the play alongside analyst Becky Kellar and reporter Rob Pizzo. French language coverage on Prime Video will feature Frédéric Lord (Play-by-Play), Kathy Desjardins (Analyst), Alexandre Despatie (Studio Host), and Ann-Sophie Bettez (Studio Analyst). The series between Boston and Ottawa will be available in Canada exclusively on TSN with play-by-play from Kenzie Lalonde, analysis with Cheryl Pounder, and reporting by Natalie Noury.

Live coverage of both semifinals is available to fans in the United States through local and regional broadcast partners including NESN/NESN+ for Boston games and FOX 9+ for Minnesota games, the Scripps Sports Network, select over-the-air networks, and on thepwhl.com and the league's YouTube channel.

The PWHL Walter Cup Finals will air nationally in the U.S. on ION, The E.W. Scripps Company's national sports and entertainment network and will be available on thepwhl.com and the league's YouTube channel. TSN and RDS are the exclusive home of the PWHL Walter Cup Finals in Canada.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.