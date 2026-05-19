Leslie Lifts Ottawa to First Victory against the Victoire with Late Third Period Goal

Published on May 19, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release









Ottawa Charge celebrate Rebecca Leslie's goal

(Ottawa Charge, Credit: PWHL) Ottawa Charge celebrate Rebecca Leslie's goal(Ottawa Charge, Credit: PWHL)

KANATA, ON - -Rebecca Leslie led the Ottawa Charge to a 2-1 comeback win over the Montréal Victoire, staving off elimination, in front of a PWHL playoff record crowd of 16,894 fans at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday night. The Game 3 matchup was an even, scoreless affair through two periods, despite multiple back-and-forth scoring chances and a 5-on-3 opportunity for the Charge to open the second period. Hayley Scamurra broke through first for the Victoire at 7:32 of the third period, burying a shot off the backboards up and over the goaltender's shoulder. Peyton Hemp tied the game at one apiece seven minutes later, capitalizing on a net-front flurry of activity with a top-shelf shot. Leslie played the hometown hero, netting the game winner with under a minute left in regulation, finding the back of the net on a rebounded puck from Sarah Wozniewicz's shot on goal to seal the game. Gwyneth Philips made 27 saves in her eighth career postseason win, while Ann-Renée Desbiens turned away 26 of 28 in the loss. The all-Canadian Walter Cup Finals continue Wednesday in the nation's capital.

QUOTES

Ottawa native Rebecca Leslie on scoring a game-winning goal in front of her hometown crowd: "I'm honestly at a loss for words. It's such an honor to play for my hometown, to see a record-breaking crowd tonight. And growing up in Ottawa, I've always known that it's a hockey community, but to see the crowd come out to every game-whether it was at TD Place or at CTC-it's just so special. Nothing kind of compares to how I felt in that moment. It was truly such an honor."

Charge forward Peyton Hemp on the vibe she felt when Leslie scored in the last minute to take the lead: "It's definitely surreal. I remember when the game first started, seeing all the flashlights and the arena completely filled; it's really a dream come true and so special to be part of this. I think we have the best fans in the league, and they just bring so much energy. And for Rebecca to get that goal, it was huge and it definitely brought the energy to another level."

Victoire Head Coach Kori Cheverie on how tight every game has been: "I think both teams are desperate to find a way to come out with the win. The game is never going to be won or lost in the first period, and I think that that's something that everybody needs to realize as well. It's a long game, it's a chess match, it's establishing your game plan, and trying to establish it before the other team."

Montréal forward Hayley Scammurra on scoring an important goal against her former team: "Scoring a big playoff goal like that against a former team, it was a little extra special, and in this arena. Honestly, we had a lot of our Montréal fans. I felt like we had a lot of cheers after that goal, so they traveled well, and that means a lot. Obviously, I wish we came out with a win and that part is frustrating."

NOTABLES

Tonight's game was the first in the finals to end in regulation since May 29, 2024 of the inaugural playoffs, where Minnesota won 3-0 over Boston, ending a championship series streak of six straight overtime results.

Ottawa won its first of three games against Montréal at Canadian Tire Centre. The Charge previously lost 3-0 on April 3, 2026 and 2-1 on December 6, 2024. All three games of the head-to-head series at CTC have been won in regulation.

The combined 19 shots on goal recorded in the first period were the most in any period of the series. It marked the first time both teams have recorded at least nine shots on goal in a single period in PWHL Walter Cup Finals history.

Before tonight, just two of 11 PWHL Finals games all-time remained scoreless through two periods of regulation: Game 4 between Boston and Minnesota in 2024 and Game 2 between Minnesota and Ottawa in 2025. The latest first goal of a finals matchup came in the 2024 playoffs when Boston scored the only goal of the game at 18:36 into the double-overtime period.

The home team has won each of the last seven games, and nine of 12 total playoff games this season. A road team last won when Montréal defeated Minnesota in Game 3 of their semifinal series. In league postseason history, home teams have won 25 of 37 games all-time.

Montréal scored first for the 57th time in team history (regular season and postseason), moving past a tie with Ottawa to hold the second-most such games all-time behind Minnesota (60).

The Victoire snapped Ottawa's streak of six-straight games scoring first in postseason games this season. The Charge have opened game action in a league-leading 12 of their 15 all-time playoff matchups.

Ottawa and Montréal each tallied 28 shots on goal, marking the first time the Charge have not been outshot this postseason. In their all-time history, Ottawa has been outshot in 11 of their 15 playoff games, the most such games of any PWHL team.

Although neither of these teams netted a goal in the first period, they are tied for the third-most opening frame goals with 21 across the entire season. The Victoire have allowed a league-low of 13 first-period goals while Ottawa has allowed 23.

Today marked Ottawa's first comeback win since erasing a 1-0 deficit at Boston in the third period on April 22.

Rebecca Leslie scored her first playoff game winner, and league-leading fifth overall this season, just one off the PWHL single-season record set by Natalie Spooner in 2024 and Marie-Philip Poulin in 2025. It marked her second game-winning goal against Montréal this season and just her second to come in regulation through 37 games. The Ottawa native now has 10 third-period goals on the season, the most of any player in a single period. She leads the Charge with 20 shots on goal this postseason, including 11 in this series.

Following Leslie's goal, the PWHL Central Situation Room initiated a review for a potential missed stoppage of play pertaining to a potential hand pass off Brianne Jenner's glove. The on-ice officials, in consultation with PWHL CSR, determined that there was not enough video evidence to conclusively overturn the call on the ice.

Peyton Hemp notched her first-ever playoff point in her seventh postseason game on her third-period goal. The Charge forward, who celebrated her 23rd birthday on Friday, moved to three goals and 10 points across the regular season and postseason. She is one of just three PWHL rookies to net a goal this postseason, joining teammate Sarah Wozniewicz and Victoire defender Nicole Gosling.

Gwyneth Philips added to her streak of seven-straight games without a loss in regulation during the finals. She has recorded at least 25 saves in 23 of her 35 starts, adding onto her own league record, and is two away from reaching 1,000 saves across the entire season. Philips is the first goaltender in league history to register 200 or more saves in multiple postseason campaigns, having done so in consecutive seasons.

Hayley Scamurra recorded her second goal and fourth point of the postseason, quadruple her total output during the 2025 playoffs as a member of the Sceptres. The veteran forward has scored all of her playoff points on the road, with a multi-point performance in Game 3 of the semifinals and an assist in Game 4, both at Minnesota.

Wozniewicz's assist on the winning goal extended her point streak to four consecutive games (2G, 2A), setting a new PWHL single-season playoff record. Her two goals and four points in seven games lead all rookies in postseason offense, and Ottawa has won 13 of 15 games in which she has recorded a point. The former Wisconsin Badger registered five shots on goal, a new single-game high for her in the playoffs after totaling three in Game 2 of the series.

Gabbie Hughes recorded her second point of the playoffs and first of the finals. More than half of her five career postseason points have been scored when Ottawa serves as the home team. The 26-year-old forward previously recorded an assist on the Charge's opening goal in a 2-1 triple overtime loss at Minnesota during Game 3 of the 2025 finals.

Ronja Savolainen has three points in three home postseason games (1G, 2A), improving to four points in seven games overall, good for a share of the league lead among defenders. Four of her five career playoff points have been earned in front of the Ottawa home crowd.

Maureen Murphy tallied an assist to bring her production to three points this postseason (1G, 2A), matching her career-high total recorded during the 2024 playoffs (1G, 2A). Her eight postseason points all-time improved to tie Laura Stacey for the second-most among Victoire skaters (4G, 4A). The third-year veteran has now reached double digit points across the entire season for the second time in her career.

Ann-Renée Desbiens has allowed two or fewer goals in seven consecutive games, the longest single-playoff streak in league history. Her 1.55 goals-against average remains the best among playoff netminders and .938 save percentage ranks second behind Philips' .942.

Marie-Philip Poulin led all skaters tonight with seven shots and leads the series with 14 shots on goal. It marked her sixth time posting at least seven shots in a playoff game, the most such games in PWHL playoff history, three more than the next closest skater in Kati Tabin.

THREE STARS

1. Rebecca Leslie (OTT) GWG 2. Gwyneth Philips (OTT) 27/28 SV 3.Peyton Hemp (OTT) 1G

NEXT GAME

Game 4: Wednesday, May 20 at Ottawa at 7 p.m. ET

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Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2026

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