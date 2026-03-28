Toronto Shut out as Fleet's Frankel Sets Record

Published on March 27, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO  -  Aerin Frankel became the first goaltender in PWHL history to record three consecutive shutouts in the Boston Fleet's 4-0 victory over the Toronto Sceptres Friday night, in front of a sold-out crowd of 8,638 fans at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Frankel's 18-save performance marked her record seventh shutout of the season and gives the Fleet a five-point lead on Montréal atop the PWHL standings. The Sceptres, who entered the game with two straight shutouts of their own, remain in the fourth playoff position. Liz Schepers capitalized on an outnumbered Toronto defense at the net, backhanding a rebound at 11:38 of the first period to open the scoring. Schepers extended the Fleet lead to 2-0 at 10:54 in the second period, redirecting Haley Winn's shot from the middle of the ice. Less than four minutes later, Jessie Eldridge completed a tic-tac-toe passing sequence with Alina Müller to close out Boston's middle frame offense. Sophie Shirley buried her first goal of the season by jamming the puck home during a flurry of net-front traffic, clinching the Fleet win at 14:14 of the final period. Elaine Chuli took the loss in the Toronto crease with 19 saves.

Boston heads to Minnesota for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the third-place Frost, while Toronto remains at home Sunday for a 1 p.m. puck drop against Vancouver. 

 QUOTES 

Boston Head Coach Kris Sparre on the Fleet's dominant win in Toronto: "It was a complete game by us, for sure. I thought we played well, really from front to back, which was the plan coming into this game. We know when we play Toronto it's typically going to be a tight checking game. They play with a lot of structure and they're well coached. We knew coming in here we were going to have to have our best and we certainly played a great game tonight."

Fleet forward Liz Schepers on the Fleet's offensive success: "It's been a huge emphasis for us, certainly, since we've come back from the break. We knew we needed to find ways to score more goals. It's really nice to see that work and focus pay off tonight and hopefully it continues."

Sceptres defender Kali Flanagan on the net front during the game and how to help out the goaltender: "It was a talking point in the locker room after the game, that we were beat around the net front for sure. I think going into Sunday and moving forward, we need to tighten up, be a bit harder to play against in front of the net, getting sticks and bodies, and clearing pucks out for our goaltender."

Toronto Head Coach Troy Ryan on the message in the locker room: "Based on the type of year and where we're at in the season, we talk a bit about some of the positives from tonight. I think the big thing if you really look at the game and why we're in this situation, I think we let someone like a [Megan] Keller and [Haley] Winn really off the hook today. They're such great players - dynamic - and I don't think that we played them hard enough. If you allow players like that to have time and space, and puck process, they're going to make you look pretty bad. Although they're not in on all the goals for, they're still controlling the general flow of the game with the amount of minutes they play, and if you give them easy minutes, the game just tilts in their favour."

NOTABLES 

Boston won the season series 9-3 in points (3-0-0-1) and won both games at Coca-Cola Coliseum after losing five straight in Toronto. This regular-season series remains the only one among the original six teams that has not played a game in extra time (15 games).

Each of the Fleet's last four games have been shutouts, with three straight shutout wins following a 2-0 shutout loss to the Sceptres on Mar. 17.

Boston's 24 points as the road team is one shy of tying Montréal (2024-25) for the most in a single season. Toronto's 13 points as the home team ranks eighth in the PWHL after leading the league in each of the first two seasons.

Toronto ended its season-high six-game point streak since returning from the Olympic break. All three of their post-Olympic losses have come on home ice, including one in a shootout, one in overtime, and tonight's regulation loss.

The Sceptres' have been shut out four times this season, more times than in each of their first two seasons combined. Their 18 shots on goal tonight were the fewest they've had in a game this season.

Boston continues to own the most opening goals in the league, scoring first 18 times in 23 games.

Aerin Frankel has not allowed a goal in 191:01, and her seven shutouts this season are more than any other PWHL goaltender has recorded in their career. Her 16 wins in 21 games ties the PWHL single-season record set by Kristen Campbell in 22 games with Toronto in the inaugural season. The Olympic gold medalist improved her league-leading goals-against average to 1.17 and save percentage to .954.

Liz Schepers netted the first multi-goal and the second multi-point performance of her career, after going a season-high eight games without a point. She set a new career-high with four goals on the season, and her five points in 22 games puts her within one of matching a career-high six points in 27 games with Minnesota in 2024-25 (2G, 4A).

Sophie Shirley recorded the first multi-point performance of her career, with her tally ending a 47-game goalless streak. The former Wisconsin Badger and three-time National Champion has three points in three games since being activated from long-term injured reserve and set a new career-high for points in a season tonight with six in 15 games.

Jessie Eldridge netted her first goal in her fourth game since being acquired by Boston in a trade with Seattle on Mar. 16. Her eighth goal in her 23rd game is one shy of her career-high of nine, scored in 30 games with New York last season. Including tonight's goal, five of her 14 points this season have been recorded against the Sceptres (2G, 3A).

Hadley Hartmetz secured the first multi-point outing of her career with a pair of assists and ranks third in scoring among Fleet defenders with six points in 20 games. Four of those points have come in nine games since the Olympic break and all in road games.

Haley Winn became the first rookie defender in PWHL history to record 14 points in a season (3G, 11A), achieving the feat in just 23 games. The previous record was set by Seattle's Cayla Barnes (2G, 11A) in 30 games last season with Montréal, and matched by Minnesota's Kendall Cooper (1G, 12A) in 22 games this season. The Fleet rearguard extended her point streak to three games (1G, 3A) with a helper tonight, tying her season high.

Alina Müller set a new career high with her 13th assist of the season, her first point since a multi-assist effort on Mar. 15. The Boston alternate captain now has 13 points (3G, 10A) all-time versus Toronto, her most against any PWHL team, including a pair of goals and assists in four games of the season series.

Shay Maloney ended a five-game pointless streak, tied for her longest drought of the season, with her second assist in 23 games. The second-year forward has earned two of her five points this season against Toronto, previously scoring the Fleet's game-winner on Jan. 14 at the Tsongas Center.

Mia Biotti has earned both points of her rookie campaign in consecutive games, bringing all six of the Fleet's rookie skaters to multiple points this season. The former Harvard defender tallied six goals and 32 assists in 123 games for the Crimson.

Jamie Lee Rattray reached double-digit points for the third consecutive season (3G, 7A), with her first point against Toronto since the Fleet's last visit to Coca-Cola Coliseum on Nov. 29. She recorded a career-high 11 points (3G, 8A) in 24 games during the inaugural season.

Elaine Chuli suffered her fourth consecutive loss after opening her season with a three-game win streak. She has allowed three or more goals in four of her seven starts this season.

Raygan Kirk, who posted shutout victories in each of the last two games for the Sceptres, was scratched from tonight's lineup with an upper-body injury.

Emma Maltais led all skaters with 10 faceoff wins tonight and became the 11th player to take more than 300 draws this season, a first for her career.

Renata Fast's game-leading three hits improved her season total to 41, good for second-most among league defenders.

Kristin Della Rovere recorded 4:36 in time on ice and had one minor penalty in her Sceptres debut, playing her first PWHL game since Feb. 21, 2024 with Ottawa. She set an Italian Olympic tournament record with four points (2G, 2A) in Milan.

Jill Saulnier was left off the Fleet lineup for her fourth consecutive game with a concussion. 

THREE STARS 

1.   Aerin Frankel (BOS) 18/18 SV

2.   Liz Schepers (BOS) 2G

3.   Kali Flanagan (TOR)

STANDINGS 

Boston:  48  PTS (12-5-2-4) -  1st  Place 

Toronto:  31  PTS (8-1-5-9) -  4th  Place 

UPCOMING SCHEDULES 

Toronto: Sunday, March 29 vs. Vancouver at 1 p.m. ET  / 10 a.m. PT

Boston: Sunday, March 29 at Minnesota at 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT 







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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