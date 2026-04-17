Goldeneyes Place Rosenthal on LTIR and Sign Lappan, Activate Karjalainen and Schneider on 10-Day Contracts

Published on April 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release







VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Goldeneyes have announced that forward Gabby Rosenthal has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) with an upper-body injury. In a corresponding move, the team has signed forward Darcie Lappan to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement and, in addition, have activated defender Sini Karjalainen and forward Malia Schneider from the team's Reserve Player list on 10-day contracts for the duration of the regular season.

Lappan was signed to a Reserve Player contract out of training camp and immediately activated to begin the season with Nina Jobst-Smith placed on LTIR. The 24-year-old centre from Kingston, ON played 12 games through Jan. 11, registering one assist, before returning to reserve with the activation of Sarah Nurse.

Karjalainen was signed to a Reserve Player contract on March 30 following her most productive offensive campaign in three seasons in the SDHL, with 13 points in 36 games with Skellefteå AIK. The 27-year-old defender from Posio, Finland is a two-time Olympian who has competed internationally for over a decade, most recently suiting up with Goldeneyes forward Michelle Karvinen at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Schneider was first activated from reserve on December 5 with Nurse placed on LTIR, and again for a 10-day stretch in January where she played in two games before the Olympic break. The 27-year-old forward from Millarville, AB, made her PWHL debut in 2024 playing two games with the Ottawa Charge.

Rosenthal scored in her Goldeneyes debut and finished her second PWHL season with two points in 26 games and with a team-high faceoff percentage of 52.7.

The Goldeneyes travel to Seattle for the first time this season to play the Torrent on Saturday at 2 p.m. PT before finishing off their inaugural regular season with two home games, facing the Montréal Victoire on Tuesday, Apr. 21 and the Minnesota Frost on Saturday, Apr. 25.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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