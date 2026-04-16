Vancouver Goldenees Host South Asian Heritage Celebration Game on April 21

Published on April 16, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release







VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Goldeneyes are proud to join local organizations in celebrating the histories and contributions of South Asian communities across British Columbia and beyond during its first South Asian Heritage Celebration game, presented by London Drugs, on Tuesday, Apr. 21 (7 p.m. PT) at the Pacific Coliseum, as the Goldeneyes face off against the MontréalVictoire. This game will spotlight the diversity within South Asian communities through dance, art, and storytelling, while creating space to honour the deep cultural roots and ongoing impact of South Asian leaders, artists, and organizations.

The event is part of the PWHL's Unity Game series, which celebrates diverse cultures and communities and promotes a welcoming and inclusive PWHL game experience for all.

In addition to a ceremonial puck drop, game programming throughout the evening includes:

Vancouver-based mural artist Jag Nagra featured as the game's spotlight artist. A proud member of the Punjabi and queer communities, Jag is known for her bold, vibrant work that explores identity, culture, and storytelling through contemporary visual art. As part of the Unity Game, the Goldeneyes commissioned Jag to create a custom, mural-style piece that celebrates South Asian culture and representation in sport, which will be printed as a limited-edition poster and given to the first 1,000 fans at arena entry.

Sunehri Arts Club, an all-girls dance group, will perform during TV timeouts in the first and second periods. Featuring traditional Bhangra and Giddha, these performances celebrate Punjabi culture through high-energy movement, music, and storytelling, bringing vibrancy and cultural expressions directly into the game experience.

Sher Vancouver, a registered charity that supports and empowers South Asian 2SLGBTQ+ individuals and their families, will have a presence at the game for fans to learn about their culturally responsive programs, peer support, and community initiatives that create safe spaces and foster belonging, mental health, and connection across Metro Vancouver.

Vancouver's South Asian Heritage Celebration game will also feature community organizations dedicated to advocacy, inclusion, and cultural support. More information on these organizations will be available here.

Limited single game tickets remain and are available here. To learn more about the Goldeneyes South Asian Heritage Celebration game, visit our website.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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