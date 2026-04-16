PWHL to Surpass One Million Fans in a Single Season Tomorrow for First Time in League History

Published on April 16, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is set to cross another monumental threshold on Friday by surpassing one million fans in attendance in a single season for the first time in league history. The milestone comes in the league's 109th game of Season Three, fittingly, a matchup between the Montréal Victoire and Boston Fleet, who are separated by just one point in the battle for the top spot in the PWHL standings, each with three regular-season games remaining.

The new bar of one million fans in 109 regular-season games in a single season comes in 46 games (30 percent) fewer than the PWHL needed to reach its first million fans. The league surpassed that initial milestone in 155 games across its first two seasons, including Season One playoffs, doing so on March 16, 2025, before accelerating to reach two million all-time in 120 more games on March 25, 2026.

Through 108 games of the 2025-26 season, attendance is 996,756 for an average of 9,229 fans per game - an average attendance increase of 28 percent over last season and 62 percent over the inaugural PWHL season in 2024. Meanwhile, regular-season ticket sales for the 2025-26 season are pacing more than 70 percent ahead of the 2024-25 season, while the number of games has increased by just 30 percent (regular-season games: 120 in 2025-26 and 90 in 2024-25).

The PWHL has experienced continued momentum during the 2025-26 season, punctuated by sold-out PWHL debuts at two historic arenas over the last two weekends, with each surpassing the previous U.S. attendance record for women's professional hockey. On April 4, 18,006 fans packed New York City's Madison Square Garden to break the U.S. arena record for a women's hockey game for the eighth time since the league's inaugural puck drop in January 2024 - and the fourth time this season alone. One week later, on April 11, 17,850 fans sold-out Boston's TD Garden, surpassing the previous record of 17,335, broken at The World's Most Famous Arena the week earlier.

Including Friday's matchup, 12 games remain in the 2025-26 PWHL regular season with four teams still in the hunt for the fourth and final PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs spot. The final regular-season day of Season Three is on Saturday, Apr. 25, with all eight teams in action, before the PWHL Playoffs begin the following week.







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