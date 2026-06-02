Vancouver Goldeneyes Re-Sign and Protect Sarah Nurse Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Published on June 2, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release







VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Goldeneyes today announced that forward Sarah Nurse has been re-signed to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2027-28 season. With the signing, Nurse is one of the team's three protected players as part of the PWHL's Expansion Roster Distribution Process ahead of the 2026-27 season.

One of the five inaugural players signed by Vancouver last June, Nurse was named an alternate captain ahead of scoring the first goal in Goldeneyes history in the team's home opener on Nov. 21 against Seattle. Despite missing the next 11 games due to injury, Nurse went on a four-game point streak upon her return and finished the season with 15 points through 19 games. She tied for first on the team in goals alongside Jenn Gardiner and Sophie Jaques (9).

The 31-year-old forward from Hamilton, ON, initially joined the PWHL as one of Toronto's first three foundational signings, compiling 37 points (17G, 20A) in 45 games across two seasons with the Sceptres, earning a Second Team All-Star nod in the league's inaugural season. Prior to the PWHL, Nurse played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin, helping the Badgers reach the Frozen Four in all four of her NCAA seasons. The three-time Canadian Olympian won silver in 2018 and 2026 and gold in 2022, breaking the points record (18) for a single Olympic tournament as the Best Forward in Beijing. She is also a six-time World Championship medallist, including three gold medal victories.

During Phase 1 of the roster distribution process, existing PWHL teams may protect three players under contract for the 2026-27 season. Players on expiring contracts may sign with any existing team during this phase, and any signed player automatically counts as one of the existing team's three protections. Teams have until Wednesday, June 3, at 5 p.m. ET to finalize their list of three foundational signings and protections before the commencement of Phase 2: Expansion Team Foundational Signing Period.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.