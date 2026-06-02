Vancouver Goldeneyes Announce Change at Head Coach Position

Published on June 1, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Goldeneyes General Manager Cara Gardner Morey released the following statement today regarding the team's head coaching position:

"As we conclude our inaugural season and evaluate the future direction of the organization, we have made the decision to make a change at the head coaching position.

Brian Idalski joined the Goldeneyes prior to the team's first season in Vancouver, a role that offered unique challenges and opportunities. His leadership and experience helped establish the foundation of our organization during its inaugural year.

We thank Brian for his professionalism and commitment to the Vancouver Goldeneyes and wish him all the best moving forward."

Vancouver finished its inaugural season in sixth place in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) standings with 37 points and an overall record of 9-3-4-14. The Goldeneyes own the first pick in the 2026 PWHL Draft after finishing first in the league's 'Gold Plan' standings.







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