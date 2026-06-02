Seattle Torrent Sign and Protect Alex Carpenter Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Published on June 2, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Torrent today announced that forward Alex Carpenter has been re-signed to a 3-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2028-29 season. With the signing, Carpenter is one of the team's three protected players as part of the PWHL's Expansion Roster Distribution Process ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Carpenter, who signed as one of Seattle's foundational players in June 2025, played in all 30 regular-season games with the Torrent, serving as one of the first alternate captains in team history. The 32-year-old from North Reading, MA, was tied with fellow forward Julia Gosling for the Torrent lead in scoring with 20 points, led the team with 12 goals and ranked second with eight assists. Her 440 faceoff wins were 99 more than the next highest PWHL skater, and her 745 faceoffs led the league by 170. Carpenter joined the Torrent ahead of the team's inaugural campaign after two seasons with the New York Sirens. For her PWHL career to date, Carpenter sits tied for third all-time in scoring with 63 points (31G, 32A) in 80 games, while her 16 power-play assists are tied for the most in league history.

Representing the United States at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Carpenter won her first gold medal after previously earning silver in Beijing 2022 and Sochi 2014. She concluded the tournament tied for fifth all-time in U.S. Olympic women's hockey scoring with 18 points (11G, 7A) in 17 career games. Her six points (3G, 3A) in the 2026 tournament included goals in three straight preliminary-round games, while she also led all skaters at the faceoff dot with a 68.12 winning percentage.

During Phase 1 of the roster distribution process, existing PWHL teams may protect three players under contract for the 2026-27 season. Players on expiring contracts may sign with any existing team during this phase, and any signed player automatically counts as one of the existing team's three protections. Teams have until Wednesday, June 3, at 5 p.m. ET to finalize their list of three foundational signings and protections before the commencement of Phase 2: Expansion Team Foundational Signing Period.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

Seattle Torrent Sign and Protect Alex Carpenter Ahead of 2026-27 Season - Seattle Torrent

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