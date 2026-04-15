Seattle First Team to Activate Gold Plan After Playoff Eliminating Loss to Vancouver

Published on April 15, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Goldeneyes offense came alive tonight, scoring four straight goals in the first and second periods to defeat the Seattle Torrent 4-1 in the first rematch at Pacific Coliseum since the two expansion teams' inaugural game. A home crowd of 10,094 propelled the Goldeneyes to keep their playoff hopes alive, securing a win in regulation to eliminate the Torrent from postseason contention. The start of tonight's game was reminiscent of the teams' last meeting in Vancouver with Sarah Nurse once again the first home goal scorer, tipping in a Claire Thompson shot from the high slot just 2:18 into the first period. Vancouver poured on the offense in the second period with three goals, featuring two first-time Goldeneyes goal scorers 33 seconds apart in Anna Meixner and Madison Samoskevich, plus a first Goldeneye point for Mellissa Channell-Watkins with an assist. Hannah Miller got the action started in the second with her 50th career point - a goal buried five-hole off a give-and-go pass from Jenn Gardiner 6:37 into the frame. Meixner made her mark by burying the puck over Corinne Schroeder's right shoulder at 10:35, then Samoskevich scored her first by outskating Seattle's back checkers from the defensive blue line to create a two-on-one and fired a half-clapper low blocker to beat Schroeder at 11:08. The goal ended Schroeder's night with 11 saves on 15 shots, with Carly Jackson debuting in relief and stopping all nine shots faced. Mikyla Grant-Mentis got the Torrent on the board 11:18 into the third, ripping a shot from the slot past Emerance Maschmeyer's left pad, the lone goal given up by the Vancouver starter on 30 shots.

The Goldeneyes and Torrent meet again at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday in the first Pacific Northwest matchup in Seattle, each with three games remaining in the season. All of Seattle's remaining games are at home, with three opportunities for points to earn the first overall pick in the PWHL Draft. Vancouver will need another win to keep their playoff hopes alive, pending results in Toronto and Ottawa's games against New York, before returning home for two final games at Pacific Coliseum.

QUOTES

Goldeneyes rookie Madison Samoskevich on scoring her first PWHL goal and switching from defense to center: "I'm so happy that I got to [score my first goal] here in this rink in front of this fan base. It's something that I'll never forget. I think with the group that we have and the support that I have from my teammates, they make [playing different roles at a professional level] really easy for me. I can go to anyone on this team and ask for advice and they'll be there supporting me."

Vancouver Head Coach Brian Idalski on what he liked from his team: "I thought the first couple periods we did a nice job of playing a little simpler, playing a little bit more north-south, and we did a good job in the neutral zone and getting pucks behind their defense. I thought our forecheck was pretty good. Obviously, we were able to cash in and transition on a couple opportunities."

Seattle Head Coach Steve O'Rourke on team strategy moving forward after activating the Gold Plan: "It doesn't change our focus. Our focus is Saturday, and it's been like that all season. Whether it's a win or a loss, you leave it behind and move to the next. Our next obstacle is Vancouver again and that's this Saturday."

Torrent alternate captain Alex Carpenter on the team's third period push and compete level: "I think in the third period you saw the kind of hockey we're capable of, and we just need to put that together for 60 minutes. These next couple games are important, and we're looking to put our best foot forward in those."

NOTABLES

Vancouver has defeated Seattle in the first three games of the all-expansion season series, their most wins and points (8) against any opponent.

The Goldeneyes have scored 10 goals in their last three games, the most in a three-game stretch this season. They have scored four or more goals in five of their 11 games at Pacific Coliseum, and in seven total games which is tied for second-most in the PWHL.

Vancouver scored the game's first goal for the seventh time this season and are 6-0-0-1 in those games, the best points percentage of any team when scoring first (.857).

Seattle has allowed four or more goals in 11 games this season, most in the PWHL. They have surrendered the game's first goal 20 times, tied with Vancouver for most in the PWHL, and their nine goals allowed in the game's first five minutes is also a league high.

The Torrent are the first team in PWHL history to lose 19 games in a season and the first in 2025-26 to finish its road schedule. They posted a 1-1-2-11 record in 15 games as the visiting team and a 2-1-2-12 record in 17 games away from Climate Pledge Arena when counting two Takeover Tour games where they served as the home team. Their 10 points away from home are the fewest in the PWHL.

Seattle will have three games to accumulate 'draft order points' post-playoff elimination, more than any other team. In the PWHL's 'Gold Plan', the non-playoff team that accumulates the most draft order points will earn the first overall pick in the 2026 PWHL Entry Draft.

Emerance Maschmeyer made more than 25 saves for the 12th time this season, tied for the third-most such games among all goaltenders, and her .967 save percentage tonight was her highest of the season in a non-shutout performance. Her sixth win of the season in 17 games matches the six wins in 18 appearances she posted in 2024-25 with Ottawa, and her first win since Mar. 29 snaps a season-high three-game losing streak.

Hannah Miller became the 14th PWHL player and first Goldeneye to reach 50 career points with her fourth goal of the season, the 21st of her PWHL career coming in her 79th game. Tonight's goal was her first game-winner since the first game of the 2024-25 season with Toronto. Her six shots on goal tonight were tied with teammate Sarah Nurse for the most among skaters.

Madison Samoskevich became the third Vancouver rookie and 28th leaguewide to reach the back of the net this season, recording her first PWHL point on her fourth career shot in her 24th game. The Goldeneyes' fifth round pick was moved from the blue line to center for the first time this season after shifting from defense to forward in her final NCAA season at Quinnipiac.

Nurse scored Vancouver's first goal of the game for the second time against Seattle at Pacific Coliseum, after becoming the Goldeneyes' first-ever goal scorer in the team's inaugural game on Nov. 21. The Canadian veteran's goal was her seventh of the season and 24th of her career, bringing Nurse just one point away from becoming the 15th PWHL player to join the league's half-century club.

Anna Meixner scored her first goal in 14 games as a Goldeneye, last reaching the back of the net against Vancouver in her last game as a member of the Charge on Jan. 9. The point - the Austrian forward's fifth of the season (3G, 2A) and third as a Goldeneye (1G, 2A) - snapped a six-game scoreless drought dating back to Mar. 21.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis' third goal in her 22nd game of the campaign matched her career high recorded across 30 games as a member of the Victoire last season. The Canadian forward won 8/9 faceoffs tonight for a season-best 88.9 winning percentage and the game's best result at the dot.

Ashton Bell's two assist night was her first multi-point performance of the campaign and snapped a 12-game scoreless drought since a Jan. 22 assist at home against the Sceptres. Vancouver's captain ended the night +3 for her highest plus/minus rating of the season, surpassing two +2 games recorded on Dec. 6 versus New York and Mar. 29 in Toronto.

Claire Thompson extended her team scoring lead to 16 points with her 13th assist of the campaign, one shy of the 14 assists she recorded in 30 games last season with the Frost. The helper on Nurse's goal is the 10th different teammate Thompson has assisted, the most in the PWHL. The alternate captain has points in all three matchups against the Torrent (1G, 3A).

Mellissa Channell-Watkins made it onto the scoresheet for the first time as a member of the Goldeneyes, teaming up with Meixner on her first goal in a Vancouver jersey. The American defender ended the night plus two, joining Bell as the only other skater with a plus/minus higher than one. The two-time Walter Cup Champion registered nine points (1G, 8A) across 53 regular season games with Minnesota.

Jenn Gardiner now has four points in three games against the Torrent (1G, 3A), recording her eighth assist of the season tonight. The Surrey, BC native's 12 points on the campaign are tied with Nurse, Miller, and Tereza Vanišová for the third most on the Goldeneyes.

Anna Segedi tallied her first PWHL assist and second career point, coming in her 24th game as the primary helper on Samoskevich's first PWHL goal. The rookie was acquired by the Goldeneyes via trade just days before the start of the season after being selected by Minnesota in the third round of the PWHL Draft.

Vanišová notched her ninth assist of the season and is now just one away from matching her career high set across 23 games in the inaugural season between Montréal and Ottawa. She and Channell-Watkins became the first Vancouver players to reach 80 career PWHL games tonight.

Mariah Keopple reached the scoresheet for the first time in 15 games with her third assist of the season. The helper matched the third-year defender's career-best recorded across 24 games in Montréal during the first PWHL season.

Lexie Adzija's assist was her first as a member of the Torrent and snapped an eight-game scoreless stretch, her longest of the season. The Canadian forward has five points this season with four coming as goals. Tonight, she played in her 80th career game, joining Keopple and Emily Brown as the first members of the Torrent to reach the milestone.

Corinne Schroeder allowed four goals for the fourth time this season and was pulled for the first time in 16 starts. She entered tonight's contest with seven straight starts with a save percentage of .900 or higher dating back to Mar. 11.

Carly Jackson made their season debut with the Torrent and just their second career regular-season appearance after starting once for Toronto on Apr. 29, 2025. Their two-game save percentage is .971.

Izzy Daniel did not return to the game after a deflected puck hit her in the side of the head during the second period.

Gabby Rosenthal was scratched from Vancouver's lineup for the first time this season and is listed day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

THREE STARS

1. Hannah Miller (VAN) 1G

2. Madison Samoskevich (VAN) 1G

3. Ashton Bell (VAN) 2A

STANDINGS

Vancouver: 30 PTS (8-1-4-14) - 7th Place

Seattle: 26 PTS (7-1-3-16) - 8th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Vancouver: Saturday, April 18 at Seattle at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Seattle: Saturday, April 18 vs. Vancouver at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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