Sirens Place Savannah Norcross on LTIR, Sign Kira Juodikis

Published on April 15, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens announced today that forward Savannah Norcross has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) after sustaining a lower-body injury that will keep her out of the lineup for the remainder of the season. In a corresponding move, rookie forward Kira Juodikis has been signed to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement, with both moves ahead of the team's final regular-season home game tonight at Prudential Center against the Toronto Sceptres.

"Losing players to LTIR is never part of the plan, but adversity creates opportunity, and Kira has shown character and leadership behind the scenes," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "Now she has the chance to bring that to life on the ice through her play, her physicality, and her commitment to doing whatever the team needs."

After attending Sirens Training Camp in November, Juodikis spent the 2025-26 season in Switzerland's SWHL A, posting 13 goals and 20 points in 24 games with ZSC Lions Frauen. A native of LaSalle, Ontario, the 22-year-old previously skated in 134 career NCAA games at the University of New Hampshire, registering 56 goals and 93 points.

Norcross had a goal and an assist in 23 games in 2025-26, returning to New York after competing as a member of the team during the PWHL's inaugural season.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. ET tonight as the Sirens host their Pride Celebration Unity Game, presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, and Fan Appreciation.







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