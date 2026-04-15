Fleet Sign Neubauerová to 10-Day Contract

Published on April 15, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that Noemi Neubauerová has been signed to a 10-day contract to provide defensive depth ahead of tonight's matchup against the Minnesota Frost at the Tsongas Center at 7 p.m. ET.

The native of Prague is a veteran with the Czech National Team and a two-time Olympian (2022, 2026), both alongside Fleet defender Daniela Pejšová. The 26-year-old forward spent the 2024-25 season with the Toronto Sceptres, appearing in 20 regular-season games after being selected in the fifth round of the PWHL Draft. She joined the Fleet on a Reserve Player Contract on Mar. 31 after a 33-point campaign (18G, 15A) in 26 games with Eissportverein Zug in Switzerland's SWHL A in 2025-26.

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Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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