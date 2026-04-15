Frost Place Natalie Buchbinder on LTIR, Sign Forward Sam Cogan

Published on April 15, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today that defender Natalie Buchbinder has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), retroactive to Mar. 25, with an upper-body injury sustained against Montréal. In a corresponding move, forward Sam Cogan has been activated from the team's Reserve Player list and signed to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement. The Frost have also activated forward Kaitlyn O'Donohoe from reserve and signed her to a 10-day contract.

Cogan has been in the lineup the last two games after signing a 10-day contract on Apr. 3. She joined the team as a reserve on Mar. 26 after competing overseas with SDE HF in Sweden.

O'Donohoe was most recently elevated to support the team in Kendall Coyne Schofield's absence following the Olympic break and has appeared in eight games this season for the Frost since Jan. 11. She scored her first career PWHL goal on Mar. 18 in a 5-0 win over Ottawa.

Buchbinder has already missed the Frost's last four games and across 22 appearances has amassed two points (1G, 1A) from the blue line, grabbing her first goal of the season in a 3-1 victory over Vancouver on Mar. 21.

The Frost are in Boston to take on the Fleet today at 6 p.m. CT at the Tsongas Center, then return home to face the Toronto Sceptres on Sunday at Grand Casino Arena in the team's final home game of the regular season.







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