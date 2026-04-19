Frost Activate Natalie Buchbinder Ahead of Last Home Game of Regular Season

Published on April 19, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today that defender Natalie Buchbinder has been activated from long-term injured reserve (LTIR) prior to this afternoon's matchup against the Toronto Sceptres, the team's final regular-season game at Grand Casino Arena. In a corresponding move, defender Madison Bizal has been placed on the team's Reserve Player list.

Buchbinder was placed on LTIR with an upper-body injury sustained on Mar. 25 against Montréal, one game after scoring her first goal of the season on Mar. 21 in Vancouver. The third-year defender has tallied two points (1G, 1A) across 22 games this season and will make her return after missing five games for the Frost.

Bizal appeared in 16 games in her first season with the Frost and amassed two assists, recorded in back-to-back games on Mar. 15 and Mar. 18.

The Frost will conclude their regular-season home slate this afternoon at 12:30 p.m. CT, then go on the road for two final contests when they visit Seattle on Apr. 22 and Vancouver on Apr. 25 before playoffs. For more information on today's game and to purchase tickets, visit www.thepwhl.com/tickets.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

Frost Activate Natalie Buchbinder Ahead of Last Home Game of Regular Season - Minnesota Frost

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